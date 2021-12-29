Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s – December 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat are in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at the AT&T Center, in a clash between two championship-winning franchises.

Miami (22-13) is fourth in the Eastern Conference, having won its last four games and eight of its last 10. The Heat are only two-and-a-half games behind the first-place Brooklyn Nets in the East. With Brooklyn (23-9) idle Wednesday, Miami can close that gap against the San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, San Antonio (14-19) is 10th in the highly competitive Western Conference. The Spurs have won six of their last 10 games. They are only three games behind the fifth-seed Denver Nuggets (17-16) but only two games ahead of the 14th-place Oklahoma City Thunder (12-21).

Miami Heat injury report

Jimmy Butler is questionable for this game

The Miami Heat will have to make do without a recognized center as Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon and Udonis Haslem are all unavailable. Kyle Lowry, Zylan Cheatham, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent have joined Haslem in the health and safety protocols. Victor Oladipo is also not available as he continues his rehabilitation from a quadriceps injury.

Player Status Reason Kyle Lowry Out Covid-19 Max Strus Out Covid-19 P.J. Tucker Out Covid-19 Udonis Haslem Out Covid-19 Markieff Morris Out Neck Bam Adebayo Out Thumb Victor Oladipo Out Quadriceps Zylan Cheatham Out Covid-19 Gabe Vincent Out Covid-19 KZ Okpala Questionable Wrist Jimmy Butler Questionable Ankle

San Antonio Spurs injury report

San Antonio Spurs against the Los Angeles Lakers

The San Antonio Spurs have a clean bill of health except for Dejounte Murray, who is in the NBA's health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19. Other than him, coach Gregg Popovich has every other player available.

Player Status Reason Dejounte Murray Out Covid-19

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted lineups

Miami Heat

Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro are set to start as the guards for the Heat. The forwards will be Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin. The center in this lineup will be Ömer Yurtseven.

San Antonio Spurs

Lonnie Walker IV is expected to man the backcourt with Derrick White in the absence of Dejounte Murray. The frontcourt will have Doug McDermott and Keldon Johnson. The center for San Antonio will be Jakob Poeltl.

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Tyler Herro, Shooting Guard - Gabe Vincent, Small Foward - Duncan Robinson, Power Forward - Caleb Martin, Center - Omer Yurtseven

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Lonnie Walker IV, Shooting Guard - Derrick White, Small Foward - Doug McDermott, Power Foward - Keldon Johnson, Center - Jakob Poeltl

