Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors will lock horns with each other at Scotiabank Arena for a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game on Tuesday.

This will be their second meeting in three days. Their previous matchup went down to the wire, with the Raptors emerging 124-120 winners in overtime. Almost all five starters recorded 20 or more points on the night for Toronto, with Fred VanVleet scoring one shy of that mark. Gary Trent Jr. scored 33 points to lead the charge for a Nick Nurse side that saw all their starters play over 50 minutes.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler was the lone bright spot for the Heat, as he tallied 37 points, 14 rebounds, ten assists and three steals on the night. The rest of the crew failed to score efficiently on the night, leading to Miami seeing their three-game winning run snapped.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat are yet to update their injury report for this game. They ruled out Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker for their last match against the Boston Celtics, which was night one of a back-to-back set. However, there is a possibility the two could return against the Raptors. The rest of the report is likely to stay the same with Kyle Lowry, KZ Okpala, Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven listed as out.

Player Name Status Reason Jimmy Butler Day-to-day Toe injury PJ Tucker Day-to-day Knee injury Markieff Morris Out Return to competition reconditioning Victor Oladipo Out Knee injury recovery KZ Okpala Out Wrist sprain Kyle Lowry Out Personal reasons Omer Yurtsevem Out Covid protocols

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Raptors don't have any major surprises in their injury report for this game, as Goran Dragic and Khem Birch are the only players sidelined as of now. Dragic is not with the team and is expected to be traded at the deadline, while Birch is out because of a nose injury.

Player Name Status Reason Goran Dragic Out Not with team Khem Birch Out Nose injury

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

The Heat will likely start Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson as guards, with Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo occupying the three frontcourt spots should Butler and Tucker return to the lineup.

Tyler Herro, Max Struss and Caleb Martin will probably get the most minutes among the reserves.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are likely to play their strongest lineup in this game. Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet could be the backcourt pairing, with Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes completing the rest of the lineup.

Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa will most likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Gabe Vincent; Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson; Small Forward - Jimmy Butler; Power Forward - PJ Tucker; Center - Bam Adebayo.

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet; Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr.; Small Forward - OG Anunoby; Power Forward - Scottie Barnes; Center - Pascal Siakam.

Edited by David Nyland