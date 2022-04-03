Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat visit the Scotiabank Arena in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. The two teams are facing off for the fourth time this season and the Raptors lead the season series 2-1. The Heat will try to even the head-to-head matchup at two games apiece.

The Heat lead the East with a 50-28 record but are just 1.5 games behind the 2nd-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. They have to win the majority of their remaining three games to avoid losing the 1st seed. Meanwhile, the 45-32 Raptors are fifth in the East. They are just half a game ahead of the sixth-seeded Chicago Bulls and risk falling down the standings.

The Heat and Raptors are certainly entering the playoffs this season regardless of their final few games. The Raptors missed the postseason last year and the city is ecstatic to host another playoff game. The country of Canada didn't allow fans in the arena for a major part of the season, but now spectators can fill the stands.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are all listed as questionable for this game. Martin and Vincent are suffering from contusions in their legs while Strus is dealing with contusions in his spinal cord.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Gabe Vincent Questionable Right Big Toe Contusion Max Strus Questionable Right SC Contusion Caleb Martin Questionable Right Calf Contusion

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Malachi Flynn and Yuta Watanabe are both questionable due to strained hamstrings and sore quadriceps, respectively.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Yuta Watanabe Questionable Left Quadriceps Soreness Malachi Flynn Questionable Left Hamstring Strain

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 3rd, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Miami Heat 50-28 +120 O 212 +3.0 Toronto Raptors 45-32 -142 U 212 -3.0

The Raptors are slight favorites to win this game because they have defeated the Heat twice this season and the game at their home in Toronto. The Heat have lost four of their last seven games while the Raptors are on a five-game winning streak.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Miami Heat

The Heat are 23-16 on the road this season. Kyle Lowry is shooting 46% from three-point range in his last 10 games. Kyle Lowry is averaging 7.6 assists per game this season.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are 21-16 at home. Pascal Siakam is shooting 41% from beyond the arc in his last 10 games. Fred VanVleet is averaging 20.3 points per game this season.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry will start at the point and Duncan Robinson will join him in the backcourt. Jimmy Butler should start as the small forward and PJ Tucker will the power forward as usual. Bam Adebayo should retain his center position. Tyler Herro is the Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner and he will come of the bench for major minutes.

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. will start in the backcourt and OG Anunoby will start as the small forward. Scottie Barnes will the the power forward and Pascal Siakam will be the center. Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher will get major minutes off the bench.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo.

Toronto Raptors

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - OG Anunoby | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Pascal Siakam.

