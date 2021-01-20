Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat take a short trip to a different side of Florida when they face the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena on Wednesday.

The Heat registered a comeback win with a 113-107 triumph over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo led the charge for the team with 22 and 28 points, respectively.

The Raptors, on the other hand, took care of business at home with a 116-93 drubbing of the Dallas Mavericks. Kyle Lowry (23 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists) and Chris Boucher (21 points, 10 boards) were the top players for the team.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors Injury Update

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley have missed four straight contests for the Miami Heat and will be sidelined for at least one more game due to the league’s health and safety protocols on COVID-19. They did not travel with the team to Tampa and could miss more games than expected.

Meyers Leonard, who is nursing a shoulder injury, will also miss a fifth consecutive game and did not join the team flight as well.

Tyler Herro (neck) has been listed as questionable to play, but there’s a slim chance that he will be available against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Don’t bet on it, though.

Among those probable to play are Gabe Vincent (knee) and Goran Dragic (foot). Despite their status for tonight’s match, both players should see action for coach Erik Spoelstra.

Toronto Raptors

Patrick McCaw underwent left knee surgery last August and has been ruled out of the game against the Miami Heat. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since the beginning of the season, and there has been no timetable set for his return on the court.

Additionally, the Toronto Raptors have not given further updates on McCaw’s progress since December.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Goran Dragic will likely be available for the Toronto Raptors game as a starter, having been a part of the Pistons game. Normally, this would be Tyler Herro’s slot in the starting lineup but the sophomore guard is unlikely to play. Kendrick Nunn will back up Dragic while Gabe Vincent will be Duncan Robinson’s primary reliever.

KZ Okpala could start for the third straight game, with Jimmy Butler still unavailable to play. Andre Iguodala will come off the bench when Okpala needs a breather.

Toronto Raptors

Since Patrick McCaw has not played any games this season, the Toronto Raptors will play their normal rotation with a few adjustments from coach Nick Nurse, depending on the matchups for tonight’s contest.

The Raptors waived center Alex Len on Tuesday, giving Chris Boucher more playing time at the center slot.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat:

G Goran Dragic G Duncan Robinson F KZ Okpala F Kelly Olynyk C Bam Adebayo

Toronto Raptors:

G Kyle Lowry G Fred VanVleet F OG Anunoby F Pascal Siakam C Aron Baynes

