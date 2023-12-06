Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 6, 2023

The Miami Heat (11-9) will face the Toronto Raptors (9-11) on Wednesday, December 6. Erik Spoelstra's team has been impressive this season, especially considering their lack of high-end depth on the bench.

The Raptors, however, have looked disjointed at times, with questions being raised about their current roster, including OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam.

Still, Miami and Toronto will put on a good display of high-level basketball. Both teams like to play with physicality and value size and length on the perimeter as they look to disrupt passing lanes and offensive rhythm.

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Miami Heat (11-9) vs. Toronto Raptors (9-11)

Date and Time: Dec. 6, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Preview

The Miami Heat will be missing two core members of their rotation when they face the Toronto Raptors. Bam Adebayo (hip) and Tyler Herro (ankle) are both ruled out of the contest. The Heat will also be missing R.J. Hampton, Haywood Highsmith, and Dru Smith due to injury. Caleb Martin has been cleared to play.

The Raptors are entering the game with a strong and healthy roster. Only Christian Koloko is on the injury report due to a respiratory issue. As such, Toronto will likely feel confident in their ability to secure a win over last season's Eastern Conference champions.

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Predicted starting lineup

The Miami Heat's starting five could look like this: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, and Orlando Robinson.

The absence of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro will hit the Heat hard. Both players are Miami's best on-ball creators, which means they will struggle to generate consistent and reliable half-court offense.

The Toronto Raptors starting lineup could look like this: Dennis Schroder, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, and Jakob Poeltl.

The Raptors' size, length, and scoring ability should be too much for an injury-riddled Miami team to deal with.

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Betting tips

Jimmy Butler is a -105 to score over 25.5 points against the Toronto Raptors. He's scored over 25.5 in four of his last 10 outings for the Miami Heat. You can get the under at -108.

Dennis Schroder is a -125 to score over 13.5 points, something he has done in seven of his last 10 games. You can take the under for -120.

Duncan Robinson is one of the best movement shooters in the NBA. He's a -132 to score over 2.5 threes against the Raptors. Robinson scored over 2.5 treys in seven of his last 10 outings. The under is set at +105.

Kyle Lowry has dished out more than 4.5 dimes in three of his last 10 games. You can get over 4.5 assists for -120 against the Raptors while the under is set at -104.

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors: Prediction

The Toronto Raptors are slight favorites coming into their contest against the Miami Heat. They are -3.5 on the spread (-110) and -158 on the money line. Without Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, Erik Spoelstra's team will struggle for creativity and shot creation, which could lead to some incredibly disjointed offensive possessions.

However, the Raptors' disjointed roster construction and lack of offensive upside will ensure the game will likely be closer than it should be. Nevertheless, a healthy Raptors team is the logical choice to be the favorite against a Heat team missing two of its primary starters.