Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - April 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will travel to Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night as this is a clash between two teams with postseason aspirations from the Eastern Conference.

The Miami Heat have been arguably the most consistent team in the East. As a result, they sit at the summit of the Eastern Conference with almost a two-game buffer over second seed the Milwaukee Bucks. Miami will rely on the likes of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who have been incredible this season, to guide them deep into the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors, with postseason aspirations, the 2019 NBA Champions find themselves two games behind the fourth seed, the Philadelphia 76ers, and less than five games ahead of the eighth seed, the Atlanta Hawks. They have had issues with injuries to their key players like Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes, but the likes of Pascal Siakam and others have held the fort during their absence.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Toront Raptors | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Sunday, April 3rd, 7 PM ET (Monday, April 4th; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Miami Heat Preview

Tyler Herro against the Chicago Bulls

With a lot being made of scuffle between head coach Erik Spoelstra and star player Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat needed to put in a couple of strong performances and that's exactly what they have done as they are on a three-game winning streak.

The likes of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are some of the most vital pieces of the franchise as their experience of the NBA Finals in 2020 will hold them in good stead when it comes to postseason matchups as the franchise's hunt for a championship since 2013 goes on.

X - Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Jimmy put together a classic all-around performance tonight, leading the team in scoring with 22 points Jimmy put together a classic all-around performance tonight, leading the team in scoring with 22 points 🔥 https://t.co/F2f6DSVEY9

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Duncan Robinson | F - Jimmy Butler | F - P.J. Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Toronto Raptors Preview

Pascal Siakam of the Raptors in the first quarter

The Toronto Raptors have had an up-and-down season thus far as they continue to lament the lack of consistency in their play. The likes of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam have led the team this campaign and will once again be relied upon to get the job done against fellow conference rivals.

Shooting has been one of the biggest problems plaguing the Raptors despite having the likes of Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes. If they can fix that in the game against the Heat, then there is every chance they could come away with a win.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - Scottie Barnes; F - Chris Boucher; C - Pascal Siakam

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 3rd, 2022

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Miami Heat 50-28 +135 O 213.5 +3.5 Toronto Raptors 45-32 -155 U 213.5 -3.5

The Raptors are favored coming into this game as they have won their last 5 games are on a roll with a fully fit roster. Despite their struggles from the perimeter, the odds suggest that they will come away with a win.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro is averaging more than 20 PPG this season. Bam Adebayo is averaging more than 10 rebounds this season. Miami are on a three-game winning streak.

Click here to bet on this game between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.3 PPG this season. The Raptors have won 21 games at home this season. Toronto have also won 8 of their last 10 games coming into this matchup.

Click here to bet on the Raptors-Heat game going into overtime.

Heat vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Heat are coming into this game as the favorites as they have been on a roll recently and have the momentum with them and so do the Raptors, but the Miami-based side possess too much firepower from range to not come away with a win against Toronto.

The Heat have won five of their last 10 games in the NBA. Toronto are on a five-game winning streak. Toronto has won eight of their last 10 games coming into this game.

Click here to place a bet on this game between the 76ers and the Raptors.

Where to watch Heat vs Raptors game?

You can catch all the action unfolding between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be telecast on SN and BSSUN.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? Toronto Raptors Miami Heat 0 votes so far