Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 17, 2024

The Miami Heat will take on the Toronto Raptors for the second time this season on Wednesday. Miami handily won 112-103 in the first meeting between the two teams on Dec. 6. The Heat, who are on a three-game winning roll, will be looking to stay unbeaten in the season series versus the Raptors.

Unlike the team from South Beach, the Raptors are reeling. They have lost their last four games and are only 3-7 in their last 10. Toronto will need Scottie Barnes to improve his play and hope the versatile forward gets enough support from his teammates to beat the Heat.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jimmy Butler returned on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets after missing the last seven games with a sprained toe. He didn’t seem to miss a beat as he led the Heat to a 96-95 overtime win with 31 points. Expect him to cause the Raptors some trouble during their showdown.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Raptors will host the Heat on Wednesday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The tip-off is at 7:30 pm ET. The NBA League Pass will stream the game live while local networks such as Bally Sports Sun and SN will also air the same.

Moneyline: Heat (-135) vs. Raptors (+115)

Spread: Heat (-2.5) vs. Raptors (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Heat (o227.5 -110) vs. Raptors (u227.5 -110)

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Game preview

The Heat played their best basketball of the season before Jimmy Butler sat out for seven games due to an injured toe. They were 4-3 when he was sidelined.

Miami is on a modest three-game winning run and is looking to regain its form with the reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP back. Butler’s presence will unquestionably boost the Heat against the Raptors.

Expand Tweet

After the Pascal Siakam trade to Pacers, the Raptors will see changes in lineup. Scottie Barnes is going to be the main man going forward but he has had an up-and-down season. Toronto will need everyone to play their part to have a chance of beating the in-form Heat.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Starting lineups

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has been using different starting units due to injuries. He is likely to roll out the same five that opened the game against the Nets on Monday. Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro are likely lining up for tip-off.

The Raptors are expected to counter with Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jontay Porter.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Jimmy Butler is 22.5 higher than his season average of 21.4 PPG. “Jimmy Buckets” came out hot in his return with 31 points versus Brooklyn on Monday and might have the same high-scoring game against the Raptors.

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.2 points per game this season. The over/under points prop for him, however, is 18.5. Barnes only had 10 points in the loss to the Celtics on Monday and has struggled to score since the start of the year. He could have another tough night putting up buckets versus the Heat.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction

The Miami Heat have been solid away from South Beach, holding a 12-9 record away from home. They are playing well and will be facing the struggling Toronto Raptors. Oddsmakers favor the Heat to win against the spread while the total goes under.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!