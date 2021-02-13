Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - February 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat continue their trip along the West coast with a visit to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz. The Jazz have been in scintillating form of late while the Heat too have found their mojo after a rough start to the 2020-21 season.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, February 13th, 9 PM ET (Sunday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Miami Heat Preview

Injuries and COVID-related absences really took a toll on the Miami Heat who went 7-14 to start the season. But Erik Spoelstra's men have finally picked up the pace following the return of Jimmy Butler and won four straight games. Having said that, they still have pretty visible chinks in their armor.

The Miami Heat have seven players averaging in double digits but they're the fourth-worst team in the league in terms of scoring. They're also the worst rebounding team this season due to their lack of size under the rim. Their defense is getting the job done on most days but keeping Utah Jazz's deep roster quiet won't be an easy task.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat are a completely different team with Jimmy Butler among their ranks. Butler is averaging 22.6 points, 8.6 assists, and 8.6 rebounds after returning from his spell on the sidelines due to COVID-19. He'll play a crucial role in limiting the Utah Jazz's threat from downtown while also needing to penetrate the paint with his offense.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Tyler Herro, G Duncan Robinson, F Jimmy Butler, F Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have proved that they are legitimate contenders this time around by winning 17 of their last 18 games. They have the best net rating in the league this season thanks to a well-rounded roster and a coaching staff that knows how to get the most out of it. They barely broke a sweat against the Milwaukee Bucks in their previous game.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have been the primary agents of chaos for the Utah Jazz but several other role players have stepped up. Royce O'Neale in particular is having a career-year and did a good job defending Giannis Antetokounmpo in the previous game. Mike Conley has also revived himself but is likely to miss the game against Miami Heat with a hamstring injury.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell (left)

Donovan Mitchell has proved this year that his explosive burst in the NBA bubble was no fluke. Mitchell is averaging 28.2 points, 6.5 assists, and five rebounds during Utah Jazz's current six-game unbeaten run. With Goran Dragic likely to miss the game for Miami Heat, he'll enjoy favorable defensive matchups on Saturday.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Donovan Mitchell, G Joe Ingles, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

Heat vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Miami Heat are clearly in the ascendancy but they just simply haven't been good enough offensively. Both teams will even out on the defensive end but the Utah Jazz are clearly superior in terms of scoring options. Expect Quin Snyder's men to continue dominating the Western Conference standings with another win.

Where to watch Heat vs Jazz?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Sun and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. You can also live stream this game via the NBA League Pass.

