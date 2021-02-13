Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - February 13, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers are headed to Georgia to face the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Saturday night in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game.

The Indiana Pacers broke a four-game losing streak with a 111-95 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six games, including a 114-125 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in their last outing. Playing on back-to-back nights isn’t necessarily the ideal way to break out of a slump, but the Atlanta Hawks have to try to avoid falling further down the standings.

They are currently 11-14 on the season after winning four of their five games to start their campaign.

Trae Young was HEATED after not getting a foul 😡 pic.twitter.com/H71UEDElQg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2021

Match Details

Fixture - Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, February 13th, 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, February 14th, 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Indiana Pacers Preview

The Indiana Pacers heaved a sigh of relief after taking down the Detroit Pistons. They have been struggling lately after starting the season with a 6-2 record; however, they have won just seven of their last 18 games since then.

A win against the Atlanta Hawks this weekend is an absolute must if they hope to climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

Key Player - Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon (#7) of the Indiana Pacers

In his last five games, Malcolm Brogdon has struggled with his shooting. He is only averaging 14.6 points on 35.2% shooting from the field overall and 28% from the three during this period (21.3 points, 44.1% FG, 38.6% 3-pt FG for the season).

If the Indiana Pacers hope to contend for the playoffs, Brogdon has to get his act together; he needs to give Domantas Sabonis additional support offensively apart from the defensive work he brings to the table.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Justin Holiday, F Doug McDermott, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The season started out so promisingly for the Atlanta Hawks, but their 2020-21 campaign is unraveling right before their eyes.

However, it is not yet the halfway point of the season, which means the Atlanta Hawks have time to recover and make a push for the playoffs.

Coach Lloyd Pierce will have to manage the team’s morale, as the young players are learning to deal with breaking through a rough stretch. They have a good group of veterans as well who need to be healthy to get back on the floor.

Key Player - Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks rise and fall on the play of Trae Young. The All-Star point guard is playing some of the best basketball of his career.

In his last eight games, Young has averaged 28.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and ten assists per game. He is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc and 92.7% from the line.

Despite Young exploits, the Atlanta Hawks have largely underwhelmed this season. That is partly because of the player's porous defense, as teams are exploiting him at that end of the floor.

The Indiana Pacers are going to challenge Young both offensively and defensively, and the player will have to be ready for it.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Cam Reddish, F John Collins, C Clint Capella.

Pacers vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks had a rough night against the Spurs. But they are playing at home for the second night in a row, so that should help them to get back to winning ways.

Domantas Sabonis Last 10 Games:



19.7 PTS

51.0 FG%

38.7 3PT%

10.3 REB

5.3 AST



Despite the pacers losing streak Sabonis continues to shine #nba #NBATwitter #pacers pic.twitter.com/IUz8yGGDEf — • (@AnalyticaNBA) February 10, 2021

However, the Indiana Pacers are well-rested and are coming off a win in their last game. They have momentum on their side, which gives them a bit of an advantage over the Atlanta Hawks.

If the Indiana Pacers can contain Trae Young, they have a good chance of a win, as the Atlanta Hawks tend to be overreliant on him.

Where to watch Pacers vs Hawks?

The game between the Indiana Pacers and the Atlanta Hawks will be telecast locally on FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Southeast Atlanta. The came will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.