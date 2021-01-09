Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards take on the Miami Heat in an exciting 2020-21 NBA season clash that is scheduled for Saturday. Both teams have had a slow start to the campaign and will be looking for a morale-boosting victory when they meet at the Capital One Arena.

Interestingly, both sides played and lost their last games to the Boston Celtics, with Miami Heat losing 107-105, while the Wizards fell to the 2008 NBA champions by a score of 107-116.

Despite their early-season troubles, the Wizards and Heat have star-studded rosters, which makes this fixture a must-watch game.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards Injury Update

Miami Heat

Oklahoma City Thunder v Miami Heat

Miami Heat's offseason acquisition Maurice Harkless is questionable to play against the Washington Wizards. He will be replaced by Kelly Olynyk in the rotation. Head coach Erik Spoelstra will have all his other players available, as the Heat continue their search for their 4th win of the season.

Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

The Wizards will have their full roster available for this All-Eastern Conference clash on Saturday. Star point guard Russell Westbrook is listed as questionable, but he has started the last few games, so fans can expect him to be in the starting lineup against the Miami Heat as well.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Miami Heat will start the young duo of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson at the guard spots, while Jimmy Butler will play at the small forward position. Kelly Olynyk will play at the 4, and Bam Adebayo will take his usual place as the starting center of the team.

After some early season lineup tinkering Coach Spo has found his starting 5 and full rotation...



And that matters more than usual. https://t.co/Vg5J3sbRh4 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 8, 2021

Washington Wizards

Head coach Scott Brooks will field his superstar duo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal in the backcourt for this important clash. Rookie Deni Avdija will play at the 3, while sophomore Rui Hachimura will be the starting power forward for the team. Thomas Bryant will continue at center.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

G- Tyler Herro, G- Duncan Robinson, F- Jimmy Butler, F- Kelly Olynyk, C- Bam Adebayo

Washington Wizards

G- Russell Westbrook, G- Bradley Beal, F- Deni Avdija, F- Rui Hachimura, C- Thomas Bryant

