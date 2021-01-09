Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Combined starting 5 featuring Bam Adebayo and Bradley Beal | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards take on last year's finalists Miami Heat on Saturday in a clash of two Eastern Conference heavyweights. The Wizards have struggled this NBA season, while the Miami Heat have had a mixed bag of results, and currently sit on a 3-4 record.

The Wizards are aiming to make the 2021 NBA Playoffs after missing out last year, while the Miami Heat will look to secure home court and go all the way this time around.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Combined starting lineup

Both sides have star-studded rosters. The Washington Wizards possess a strong back-court, while the Miami Heat have All-Star talent at small forward and center. Let's take a look at the combined starting lineup of these two sides.

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards)

Since his move from the Houston Rockets, Russell Westbrook has looked a different player. The former MVP has been averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 11.3 assists per game in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Westbrook has played through a dislocated finger injury, and has made key plays for the Washington Wizards in multiple close games. If he continues to stuff the stat sheet, fans can expect him to make another All-NBA team this year.

Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Bradley Beal has been in MVP form this season and has been putting up sensational numbers. He is averaging 35 points per game, along with 5 boards and 4.6 assists. The Missouri product has showcased his offensive skill set, bombing threes at an efficient clip combined with a creative layup package.

Beal recently had a 60-point game, and the Washington Wizards will hope he can replicate that performance on Saturday. Beal has expressed his desire to win the MVP award, and if his numbers can translate into wins, it could become a reality by the end of the season.

After some early season lineup tinkering Coach Spo has found his starting 5 and full rotation...



And that matters more than usual. https://t.co/Vg5J3sbRh4 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 8, 2021

