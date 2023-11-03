Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament (November 3rd)

Southeast Division rivals Miami Heat and Washington Wizards begin their NBA In-Season Tournament against each other when they collide on Friday, November 3, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The game tips off at 8 P.M., Eastern Time, and is available on NBA League Pass and for local TV over Bally Sports Sun.

The two teams have gotten off to a slow start in the new NBA season, with the Heat currently at 1-4 and the Wizards sporting a 1-3 card. They are now looking to change their fortunes with a victory in their scheduled showdown while kicking off their In-Season Tournament push on a winning note.

As per online sportsbooks, the home team has a good shot at claiming the victory as they have the more seasoned group, which is aching to finally break out after hitting a rough patch.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards Game Details

Teams: Miami Heat (1-4) vs. Washington Wizards (1-3)

Date and Time: November 3, 2023 / 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Game Preview

Following a spirited run last season that saw them go all the way to the NBA Finals despite being the eighth-seeded team in the East, a lot was expected from the Heat heading into the new NBA year. Unfortunately, things have not panned out as expected so far as after a season-opening victory they dropped their next four games.

The team is obviously still adjusting to playing sans key personnel they had last time around, who have moved on to other teams or out injured. It has not also helped that they started their campaign with three games on the road.

But Tyler Herro is back in harness after being out late last season to join forces with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to lead the charge.

Washington, for its part, is on a rebuilding mode, anchored on young assets, led by Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole. But as expected, consistency, or lack thereof, has been an issue this early, stymying their thrust.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards odds and predictions

Moneyline: Heat (-340) vs Wizards (+270)

Spread: Heat -8 (-110) vs Wizards +8 (-108)

Total (O/U): Heat (u225.5) vs Wizards (o225.5)

With more depth in their attack, notwithstanding their early struggles, the Heat are seemingly a favorable pick for this game over the Wizards. Miami has been looking for a turning point and the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament may be it.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Predicted starting lineups

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are expected to lead the starters for the Heat against the Wizards, although on ESPN’s injury report Butler is listed as probable (knee).

Set to join them are veteran point guard Kyle Lowry and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. Key personnel off the bench are forwards Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith and center Thomas Bryant.

Washington Wizards

The Wizards are expected to star with Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole, alongside Deni Avdija, Mike Muscala and Tyus Jones.

Off the bench for them are Corey Kispert Danilo Gallinari, Landry Shamet, Daniel Gafford and Eugene Omoruyi.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Top 3 players' stats

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro

26.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1 steal per game

Bam Adebayo

22.3 points, 8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks per game

Jimmy Butler

16.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1 steal per game

Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma

23 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3 assists per game

Jordan Poole

17.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game

Deni Avdija

13 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals per game