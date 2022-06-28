"Michael was so fundamentally sound that people don't realize, he played for Dean Smith for three years" - Former New York Knicks star stresses on the importance of having the right basketball fundamentals

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was always known for his ability to put on a show. It got the attention of former New York Knicks veteran Allan Houston, who pointed out that Jordan's fundamentals were something that made him truly remarkable.

Throughout his illustrious career in the NBA, Jordan went on to put forth a number of eye-opening performances in the league. Jordan transformed the NBA with his rare combination of athleticism and scoring ability. It made him one of the most dangerous players the game has ever seen. Jordan had the ability to put basketball fans in awe on a nightly basis.

Allan Houston was on the "Knuckleheads" podcast with Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson recently. The former New York Knicks veteran went into detail about what made Jordan so special. Houston spoke about the fact that Jordan had some of the most impressive footwork the game had seen, especially when it came to his ability to dominate in the mid-range.

"Michael was so fundamentally sound that people don't realize, he played for Dean Smith for three years, right? People talk about Kobe. People always talk about the guys who had great footwork, great mid-range game. It's because it starts with the feet. Everything starts with your feet and being aware of your balance and your feet and how you can be efficient with your movement before you even do anything with the ball.

He continued:

"So my thing was we used to play a lot of one on one with no dribble, so I think it's like when you say master the fundamentals. It's master your base first, then master who you are like. We try to do so much of watching somebody else. What they do. Master your basics and then figure out, what you do best and then build off of that."

New York Knicks veteran Allan Houston praises Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan against Allan Houston and the New York Knicks

There's no denying that Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is one of the most impressive players in the NBA. Plenty of New York Knicks fans saw him in person, as Jordan went on to put forth some of the most memorable performances ever seen at Madison Square Garden. Although "MJ" was known for his ability to throw down jaw-dropping dunks on a nightly basis, it was his preparation that made him a special talent.

Coach Mac 🏀 @BballCoachMac "I played hard every day in practice; so playing hard in a game was just a habit"



Jordan was a relentless worker. It was evident as his craft was applied to the NBA court on a regular basis. One of the most impressive mid-range weapons the game has ever seen, Jordan had the footwork to make his opponents look silly. He was a master of his craft, as New York Knicks great Allan Houston brought up on a number of occasions throughout his podcast.

