"Michael gave the torch to Kobe, and Kobe handed it off to LeBron" - Kevin Harlan explains how NBA evolved after the end of the Chicago Bulls dynasty

Several superstars, including Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, have all dominated their eras in the NBA.

Although there has always been uncertainty as to who will carry the torch, so far there have not been any hiccups in that regard.

As James gets closer to retirement, the NBA community is already on the lookout for who will carry on as the next face of the league. Several youngsters come to mind, including Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic and New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson.

No one thought they would see a player dominate as much as Michael did after he retired in 1998. But Bryant came and led the Lakers to five championships before passing the mantle on to James.

In an episode of NBA TV's Open Court, sports announcer Kevin Harlan was asked what it felt like after the dominant Chicago Bulls dynasty, and he responded:

"Well, you're always wondering what's next? In anything, any sport, any part of life. What's around the corner? Who's going to fill the void? And it seemed at the time that it was just gonna be so wide and so deep that it would be virtually impossible. But I think there was probably that sentiment when Dr. J went away, and then Magic and then Michael came along."

"Michael gave the torch to Kobe, and then Kobe handed it off to LeBron. There always seems to be, in some form or fashion. Well, maybe not exactly the same, a feel of what was and maybe 2.0 or 3.0. And certainly with LeBron now, we're seeing the evolution of that kind of player but only bigger, stronger, more forceful, and every bit as successful as Michael."

NBA TV @NBATV



Kevin Harlan reflects on the NBA's evolution after the end of Jordan's dynasty in Chicago | Presented by "Michael gave the torch to Kobe, and Kobe handed it off to LeBron."Kevin Harlan reflects on the NBA's evolution after the end of Jordan's dynasty in Chicago | Presented by @CDWCorp "Michael gave the torch to Kobe, and Kobe handed it off to LeBron."Kevin Harlan reflects on the NBA's evolution after the end of Jordan's dynasty in Chicago | Presented by @CDWCorp https://t.co/hLxUV1UDKc

LeBron James has been phenomenal since he entered the NBA in 2003, enough so that there is an unending debate about who the GOAT is between Michael Jordan and James.

Although there are several takes on who the GOAT should be, there is no yardstick through which a definitive verdict can be given.

Michael Jordan has won more titles than LeBron James

LeBron James reacts during Super Bowl LVI

Jordan's perfect run in the NBA Finals has always been what his supporters have used as a major reason for his GOAT status.

In six NBA Finals appearances, Jordan has won all six and was awarded six Finals MVP awards for his displays.

James, on the other hand, has reached ten NBA Finals but has won only four titles. Between 2011 and 2018, James made consecutive Finals appearances with two different franchises.

Unfortunately, the Dallas Mavericks (2011), San Antonio Spurs (2014), and Golden State Warriors (2015, 2017, 2018) are the three teams that prevented James from dominating as much as MJ in the Finals.

James' intention is to play with his son in the NBA, so the four-time champ will play until at least 2024. Given how competitive he is, trust that he will try to win a championship every year.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers



Give it up for the new All-Time Leading Regular Season and Playoffs Scorer, LeBron James Greatness.Give it up for the new All-Time Leading Regular Season and Playoffs Scorer, LeBron James Greatness.Give it up for the new All-Time Leading Regular Season and Playoffs Scorer, LeBron James 👏 https://t.co/zPlGGRhGXs

If James successfully wins two more championships, he will equal Jordan's championship tally.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Lakers have put together a team to compete for the 2022 title but have been grossly underwhelming so far. Nonetheless, James cannot be written off at any point, especially during the playoffs.

Edited by Adam Dickson