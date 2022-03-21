"Michael Jordan did more in 13 healthy seasons" - Chris Broussard gives an intriguing argument to pick MJ over LeBron James in the GOAT debate

The LeBron James versus Michael Jordan greatest of all-time (GOAT) debate has gotten more intense recently following the LA Lakers superstar’s historic milestone last Saturday. “King James” moved past Karl Malone as the second-leading scorer in NBA history in the Lakers’ loss to the Washington Wizards.

With James well within reach of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring crown, those who adore the four-time MVP are getting more fuel for the GOAT discussion. No one in the history of the game has been as good for as long as the “Chosen One.” James’ fans are already closing the best-ever conversation due to his exceptionally long and brilliant career.

But they've been given some food for thought by Chris Broussard in an episode of "First Things First." The veteran sports analyst slammed longevity as the clinching factor in the LeBron James vs Michael Jordan argument.

“John Stockton has nearly 6K more assists than Magic Johnson, yet Magic Johnson is universally regarded as the best passer of all-time... We value your peak over your longevity. Michael Jordan did more in 13 healthy seasons than LeBron has done in 17 healthy seasons.”

Broussard added:

“That’s four more years! More titles, more finals MVPs, more league MVPs, more scoring championships, more steals or assists titles, more Defensive Player of the Year, more All-Defenses. It’s over!!!”

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "I cannot objectively say LeBron is better than Jordan. Cumulative stats are not how we judge the GOAT in any sport. We judge greatness more as what was your peak? Jordan did more in 13 healthy seasons than LeBron has done in 17 healthy seasons. It's over." — @Chris_Broussard "I cannot objectively say LeBron is better than Jordan. Cumulative stats are not how we judge the GOAT in any sport. We judge greatness more as what was your peak? Jordan did more in 13 healthy seasons than LeBron has done in 17 healthy seasons. It's over." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/n6tYZnTA3f

Broussard continued his passionate analysis of why Jordan is unquestionably better than LeBron James.

“I cannot objectively say LeBron is better than Michael Jordan. Nick [Wright], these total stats, total numbers, compiled stats, accumulated stats, you know that is not how we judge the greatest player in any of the sports.”

He concluded:

“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the all-time leading scorer and third in rebounds. Nobody ever brings that up… Nobody says Kareem is the GOAT for the most part.”

There is no doubt that LeBron James’ insane consistency and greatness over 19 seasons is a valid argument for the GOAT debate. On the other hand, Jordan’s best 13 years are on hallowed grounds. The discussion is only going to heat up before James hangs up his jersey.

LeBron James is still chasing Michael Jordan’s tally of 6 NBA championships

LeBron James is still going after Michael Jordan's 6 NBA rings. [Photo: Sporting News]

LeBron James’ pursuit of Michael Jordan’s title haul is well-chronicled. It’s a number that he has been obsessed with over in his 19 years in the NBA. The four-time champion has jumped from one team to another in the quest for more championships to eventually catch up with His Airness.

As the count stands, James still has two more championships to win to tie Jordan. He got closer to the goal with his fourth title back in 2020 during the Bubble Championship but was dismissed by the Phoenix Suns last year in the playoffs.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter "My motivation is this ghost I'm chasing. The ghost played in Chicago." - LeBron James es.pn/2aZVXi8 "My motivation is this ghost I'm chasing. The ghost played in Chicago." - LeBron James es.pn/2aZVXi8

The LA Lakers have been embarrassingly bad this season despite a star-studded lineup featuring Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. Health has been a problem, but so has their heart and effort. The Lakers are now in 10th place and could enter the postseason via the play-in tournament.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless With Pels' win at Atl, LeBron's Lakers fall to 10th - last in the play-in. And don't look now, Bron, but here come the Spurs, who just won at GSt, threatening to knock the Fakers completely out of the playoffs. Oh, but that's right, all that matters is winning the scoring title. With Pels' win at Atl, LeBron's Lakers fall to 10th - last in the play-in. And don't look now, Bron, but here come the Spurs, who just won at GSt, threatening to knock the Fakers completely out of the playoffs. Oh, but that's right, all that matters is winning the scoring title.

Anything is still possible, but it’s highly unlikely LeBron James will be able to add one more championship this year to close the gap on Michael Jordan. The Lakers will also have a hard time retooling their roster next season, particularly with Westbrook in the lineup.

It remains to be seen how the Hollywood squad can help their franchise player achieve his goal of winning another championship.

