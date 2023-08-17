Michael Jordan, who once had a best-selling cologne, was left uncomfortable by Jay Leno's creepy touch: "How moist; you know, you are really moist"

During the 90s, Michael Jordan was a frequent guest on several TV shows. While his interviews with David Letterman on "The Late Show" were quite entertaining, Jordan was once left in a rather uncomfortable spot by Jay Leno on "The Tonight Show".

Jordan was one of the most prominent faces in the sporting world in the 90s. While he was quite a marketable figure after the massive success of the "Air Jordan" brand, Jordan was expanding into different verticals.

In 1997, MJ came out with his signature line of shower and skincare products. To promote that, "His Airness" made an appearance on National TV to promote his line of cosmetic products.

However, on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in Sept. 1997, Jordan and his line of products were slowly picked apart by the host. As Leno went over the products, he cracked jokes about each one. The one that made Jordan rather uncomfortable was the body oil.

Leno asked about what the purpose of the oil was, and Jordan explained the purpose of locking in moisture after a shower. However, Leno proceeded by touching MJ and saying:

"Oh how moist. You know, you are really moist. You are nice and moist. I never realized how dry I was! Look, he's so moist."

Jordan, who seemed rather uncomfortable with the touching, tried to smack Leno's hand away. However, he also produced a lot of laughter to prevent causing a scene on live TV.

Michael Jordan's income outside basketball

NBA legend Michael Jordan made a lot of money during his career. However, a sizeable amount of his fortune came from outside his career as a basketball player.

A primary source of income for the Bulls legend was his signature line of shoes with Nike. The "Air Jordan" is one of the most popular shoes. Considering the large cultural impact they have had, it's no surprise that Jordan has earned a significant amount of money from the lineage.

Michael Jordan was a part-owner of the Washington Wizards, following which, he became a part-owner of the Charlotte Bobcats - later dubbed Charlotte Hornets. However, he has since sold his majority stake at the Hornets.

MJ also owns other properties, and his chain of restaurants are still quite popular.

