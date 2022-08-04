How many rings did Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman win together? Exploring the dynamic duo's NBA relationship

Once sworn enemies by virtue of being on different teams, Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman were united by the Chicago Bulls.

Rodman was a two-time NBA champion before Jordan could get his hands on the title, being unable to get past the Detroit Pistons in the East. Rodman’s Pistons were eventually outdone by the Bulls in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals, with Jordan playing a commanding role.

Michael Jordan averaged 31.2 points, 11.4 assists, and 6.6 rebounds in the 1991 NBA Finals – maneuvering his way past the LA Lakers led by Magic Johnson. Jordan went on to dominate the league for three consecutive seasons since then, while Dennis Rodman suited up for the San Antonio Spurs after two seasons.

However, a few years down the lane, Dennis Rodman was traded to the Chicago Bulls, joining his former rival’s team – giving rise to a new era in Chicago. Rodman was never considered an accomplished scorer but stood out for his innate rebounding ability. His build and strength helped the Bulls get back into winning ways.

Michael Jordan had three rings to his name before Dennis Rodman joined the Bulls, and he doubled-up from there.

In their first season together (1995-96), the Bulls ended the regular season winning 74.4% of their games – the best in the league. In the postseason, they beat the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, and Orlando Magic before taking on the Seattle Supersonics in the 1996 NBA Finals.

Jordan dominated the scoring with 27.3 points per game; while Rodman was clinical on the boards, averaging 14.7 rebounds per game. As a result, the Chicago Bulls were champions again, and Jordan and Rodman won their first ring together.

Dennis Rodman followed it up with an amazing 1996-97 season, leading the league in rebounds (16.1) for the sixth consecutive season. The Bulls became a force to be reckoned with in the following seasons, writing history by being the first team to complete two three-peats.

Jordan and Rodman ended up winning six and five titles respectively, sharing three of them together. While Michael Jordan was the main ingredient of the Bulls’ success, Rodman’s fit despite his off-court activities – was instrumental.

How was Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman's relationship off the court?

Although Dennis Rodman was wildly active off the court, he never showed any lack of determination when he stepped on the court.

However, Michael Jordan’s competitive and demanding nature – undoubtedly led to some issues. Without Phil Jackson managing the Bulls effectively, the team’s history could easily have been very different.

Rodman was open about the duo's relationship when they played together, stating that they hardly spoke off-court. While that may have been true during their professional careers, Rodman gave an insight into their current relationship last year, when he was on the “Full Send” podcast:

“We stay in touch. I saw him the other day. He was in Maryland, I was in Maryland. When I go back to Fort Lauderdale, I am probably going to hang out at his house for a couple of days to see what’s up.”

The fact that they won a lot of championships together through their differences and continue to be friends to this day is amazing. Years of competing together and being part of the Bulls organization has clearly led to a positive relationship between the two stars.

