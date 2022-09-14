Revisited: "We don't wanna beat 'em up, beat 'em up on the basketball court' - Michael Jordan exerts resilient attitude post-1997 conference win, says earning his 5th ring would mean everything

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest player to ever pick up a basketball. While his talent and success play the largest role in that belief, his mentality is another reason why many wanted to 'Be Like Mike'.

An interview with legendary broadcaster Ahmad Rashad following the Chicago Bulls defeating the Miami Heat in the 1997 Eastern Conference Finals displayed exactly why Jordan's mentality remains lauded all these years later.

The Bulls entered Game 5 coming off a tough Game 4 loss to Miami, but were able to rebound and take the series. When asked how the loss impacted the Bulls' focus, Jordan said:

It's not just the loss, but the way we lost, in terms of we got beat up pretty much. They came in and beat us up pretty bad. We was back in our own home, we wanted to make a stand. We didn't wanna beat 'em up, beat 'em up on the basketball court, yeah, but not physical to where it ends up in fighting.

Jordan was asked later in the interview if winning the Eastern Conference Final meant anything, to which he responded:

It's good to be Eastern Conference champs, but to come up short doesn't really mean nothing. We wanna get all the way to the ring, and make it five.

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were able to make it five, defeating the Utah Jazz in the 1997 NBA Finals.

They would go on to defeat the Jazz for a second straight year in 1998 to win the championship, leaving Jordan with six rings in six finals appearances and two three-peats.

The Heat would go on to retire Jordan's number despite the fact he never played for the franchise.

Watch Michael Jordan's full interview below:

Michael Jordan on the G.O.A.T. conversation

There is nothing NBA fans love more than debating who is the greatest of all-time. Michael Jordan's name is brought up most often when these discussions take place. A recent poll of NBA players reflects just how he is viewed by his peers.

Jordan has stated that he is not motivated by personal stats and records, but by team success and winning championships. That mentality led to him winning six NBA titles, five NBA MVP Awards, and 10 NBA scoring titles.

🦌 Swoosh 🦌 @OMGItsSwoosh It’s almost as if he was talking into the future… It’s almost as if he was talking into the future… https://t.co/UhLV3uYwCI

When asked for his opinion on the greatest of all-time, Michael Jordan said he could never anoint himself the greatest because he didn't compete against the legends of previous generations.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Michael Jordan explains why he would never call himself the GOAT.



(Via @TheUndefeated) Michael Jordan explains why he would never call himself the GOAT.(Via @TheUndefeated) https://t.co/8PL7KRZr97

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far