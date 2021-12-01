Michael Jordan's 5 best seasons in the NBA based on player efficiency rating

Michael Jordan is one of the most renowned names across the NBA. Many NBA players have grown up idolizing him and rightfully so. Jordan has won six titles from six appearances in the NBA Finals and has an enormous number of trophies to his name.

Whenever someone looks at Michael Jordan’s stat sheet, they wonder if he is even human. The numbers he put up consistently made him an asset to the Chicago Bulls franchise. After 15 years in the league, Michael Jordan’s player efficiency rating is at an average of 27.9, the highest all-time in the NBA. On that note, let’s take a look at his five best seasons in player efficiency rating.

#5 1986-87 – 29.8

Number 23, at age 23 was already a dominant force in the league. The 1986-87 season was his best in terms of scoring, with a league-leading average of 37.1 points per game. Apart from his offensive output, on the defensive end he became the only player to record more than 200 steals and 100 blocks in a single season. Michael Jordan had an efficient season with a PER of 29.8.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo At least one of Michael Jordan or Scottie Pippen was a All-NBA 1st Team member every season from 1986-87 to "The Last Dance" in 97-98.



Those 12 seasons is the 2nd-longest streak of a team having a All-NBA 1st Team member. The Lakers (16 from 58-59 to 73-74) had a longer streak. At least one of Michael Jordan or Scottie Pippen was a All-NBA 1st Team member every season from 1986-87 to "The Last Dance" in 97-98.Those 12 seasons is the 2nd-longest streak of a team having a All-NBA 1st Team member. The Lakers (16 from 58-59 to 73-74) had a longer streak. https://t.co/1vd7MGiTyc

This was a season where Michael Jordan had returned from a foot injury, but showed no signs of slowing down. With a 40-42 record, the Chicago Bulls made it to the playoffs at the 8th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Michael Jordan averaged 35.7 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 2.3 blocks in the first round of the playoffs, but the Chicago Bulls could not register a win. They were swept 3-0 by the Celtics.

#4 1988-89 – 31.1

In the 1988-89 season, Michael Jordan won another scoring title. He led the league in scoring with an average of 32.5 points per game. His rebounds and assists numbers were also up, averaging 8 in both categories. Jordan recorded 30 points or more in 50 games during the regular season and had 15 triple-doubles. All these numbers took his player efficiency rating to 31.1 for the season.

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb During the 1988-89 season, Michael Jordan was moved to the point guard position as an experiment.



MJ went on to record a triple-double in 10 of the 11 games he played at the position.



He averaged a 33.6 points, 11.4 assists and 10.8 rebounds. During the 1988-89 season, Michael Jordan was moved to the point guard position as an experiment.MJ went on to record a triple-double in 10 of the 11 games he played at the position.He averaged a 33.6 points, 11.4 assists and 10.8 rebounds. https://t.co/5HGzL9rUh4

The Chicago Bulls finished 6th in the Eastern Conference and were determined to earn the title. After beating the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, they faced-off against the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals. Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls fell to the Pistons in six games and ended another strong campaign in disappointment.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra