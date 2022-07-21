Michael Jordan, Jimmy Butler and more: Ranking the top 5 draft picks in the history of the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are one of the most famous NBA franchises. They have been put on the map by Michael Jordan and his incredible six championships.

The franchise, however, had some other amazing players even after Jordan retired. While none of them could achieve as much success as MJ, they definitely gave their best. After all, Jordan set the bar too high for everyone else.

In this article, we will list the five best draft picks in Chicago Bulls history.

(Note: The list will not include players who were drafted by the Bulls and were immediately traded away.)

1) Michael Jordan - 1984 NBA Draft (3rd overall pick)

Michael Jordan is the greatest player to ever play basketball. His versatility was incredible as he was both a lethal scorer and a lockdown defender.

What makes Jordan the greatest player of all time is his competitiveness. He would always take his game to the next level on the big stage, which is why his NBA Finals stats look flawless.

In 13 years in Chicago, MJ won six championship rings and five MVP awards, among numerous other accolades.

2) Derrick Rose - 2008 NBA Draft (1st overall pick)

Derrick Rose's story is very sad, but also very inspiring. The point guard took the league by storm and became its youngest MVP in his third year in the league.

Rose was one of the most athletic and flashiest players to watch. Unfortunately, the ACL injury he suffered in 2012 changed the entire course of his career.

The 6-foot-2 guard spent seven years playing for the Chicago Bulls and winning some of the most prestigious individual awards, including Rookie of the Year.

3) Jimmy Butler - 2011 NBA Draft (30th overall pick)

Jimmy Butler's early years with the Chicago Bulls weren't as great as latter ones (Image via Getty Images)

As the 30th overall pick, Jimmy Butler had a small role and a slow start to his NBA career. However, he took off in the third year and became an All-Star in the fourth while also being named the most improved player of the year.

Butler's defense has always been one of his strengths, so when he finally became an offensive threat, the Bulls relied on him to carry the team.

After six years with the Chicago Bulls, the swingman established himself as one of the best players in the league and was a three-time All-Star.

4) Artis Gilmore - 1971 NBA Draft (117th overall pick)

The format of the NBA Draft looked different five decades ago, which is why Artis Gilmore was the 117th overall pick, believe it or not. The big man played five seasons in the ABA before being drafted by the Bulls in the NBA.

Gilmore, who had a lethal hook shot, was an offensive threat. Besides his inside scoring, the 7-foot-2 center was one of the best rebounders in Chicago Bulls history.

Artis Gilmore had no trouble transitioning from the ABA to the NBA and in his seven seasons with the Bulls, the big man won numerous accolades.

5) Joakim Noah - 2007 NBA Draft (9th overall pick)

Joakim Noah was far from a superstar, but he played with a lot of heart. During his years with the Chicago Bulls, the 6-foot-11 center was one of the most intense players in the league.

While his offensive skills were decent, Noah was a fantastic rebounder and one of the best defenders in the league.

He spent nine years in Chicago and had multiple All-Star and All-Defensive honors. Furthermore, the center was named Defensive Player of the year in 2014.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far