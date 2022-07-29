Michael Jordan, Kenny "The Jet" Smith and more: 6 NBA stars who played for the University of North Carolina

The University of North Carolina has been a factory producing some of the top players in NBA history.
Not only has the NCAA powerhouse developed many players who have gone on to lengthy pro careers, plenty have become superstars. With legendary coaches such as Dean Smith and Roy Williams, there's been plenty of talented players who have played at UNC.
Let's take a look at some NBA stars who spent time playing at North Carolina.
#6: Kenny Smith
Before Kenny "The Jet" Smith was a famous NBA analyst on "Inside the NBA," Smith was an elite player at North Carolina. Smith spent time playing alongside Michael Jordan while at UNC. During the 1983-84 season, Smith was part of a team that posted an impressive 28-3 record before coming up short for a national championship.
Selected sixth overall by the Sacramento Kings in 1987, the guard won two NBA championships in a 10-year career.
#5: Rasheed Wallace
One of the most talented players to come from North Carolina was forward Rasheed Wallace. He was known for his competitiveness and all-around talent. His combination of athleticism and outside shooting was something the NBA hadn't seen before.
Wallace, a four-time All-Star in 16 seasons, helped the Detroit Pistons win the 2004 NBA championship. He was drafted fourth in 1995 by the Washington Bullets.
#4: Walter Davis
Walter Davis was one of the most legendary players to have success at both North Carolina and beyond. During his four-year career with the Tar Heels, Davis averaged 15.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
The fifth pick in 1977 by the Phoenix Suns, Davis won a gold medal at the Olympics and was a six-time All-Star. Davis had his number retired by the Suns.
#3: Vince Carter
One of the most exciting players in college basketball, Vince Carter was an athletic marvel who wowed fans with his high-flying dunks and offensive weaponry. During his junior year, Carter averaged 15.6 ppg and 5.1 rpg.
During his NCAA career, the athletic wing helped North Carolina reach consecutive Final Fours. The 5th pick in the 1998 draft before a trade sent him to the Toronto Raptors, he played an NBA-record 22 seasons.
#2: Bob McAdoo
Although he only played one year at North Carolina, Bob McAdoo made an impact with his ability. During that one season, McAdoo averaged 19.5 ppg and 10.1 rpg. He was drafted second in 1972 by the Buffalo Braves, now known as the LA Clippers.
During the 1975 season, McAdoo averaged an eye-opening 34.5 ppg and 14.1 rpg, earning the MVP award. A Hall of Famer, McAdoo was a two-time NBA champion.
#1: Michael Jordan
It shouldn't be much of a surprise to see NBA legend Michael Jordan at No. 1 on this list. Jordan exploded into the national spotlight after a game-winning shot for the 1982 national championship.
During his junior season, Jordan averaged 19.6 ppg while shooting 55.1%.
The third pick in 1984 by the Chicago Bulls, Jordan became one of the best players to ever step foot on an NBA court.