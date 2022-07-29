Michael Jordan, Kenny "The Jet" Smith and more: 6 NBA stars who played for the University of North Carolina

The University of North Carolina has been a factory producing some of the top players in NBA history.

Not only has the NCAA powerhouse developed many players who have gone on to lengthy pro careers, plenty have become superstars. With legendary coaches such as Dean Smith and Roy Williams, there's been plenty of talented players who have played at UNC.

Let's take a look at some NBA stars who spent time playing at North Carolina.

#6: Kenny Smith

Before Kenny "The Jet" Smith was a famous NBA analyst on "Inside the NBA," Smith was an elite player at North Carolina. Smith spent time playing alongside Michael Jordan while at UNC. During the 1983-84 season, Smith was part of a team that posted an impressive 28-3 record before coming up short for a national championship.

Selected sixth overall by the Sacramento Kings in 1987, the guard won two NBA championships in a 10-year career.

#5: Rasheed Wallace

One of the most talented players to come from North Carolina was forward Rasheed Wallace. He was known for his competitiveness and all-around talent. His combination of athleticism and outside shooting was something the NBA hadn't seen before.

Wallace, a four-time All-Star in 16 seasons, helped the Detroit Pistons win the 2004 NBA championship. He was drafted fourth in 1995 by the Washington Bullets.

#4: Walter Davis

Walter Davis was one of the most legendary players to have success at both North Carolina and beyond. During his four-year career with the Tar Heels, Davis averaged 15.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

The fifth pick in 1977 by the Phoenix Suns, Davis won a gold medal at the Olympics and was a six-time All-Star. Davis had his number retired by the Suns.

#3: Vince Carter

One of the most exciting players in college basketball, Vince Carter was an athletic marvel who wowed fans with his high-flying dunks and offensive weaponry. During his junior year, Carter averaged 15.6 ppg and 5.1 rpg.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Vince Carter had one of the greatest windmill alley-oops ever! Vince Carter had one of the greatest windmill alley-oops ever! https://t.co/3GMvk7xSAq

During his NCAA career, the athletic wing helped North Carolina reach consecutive Final Fours. The 5th pick in the 1998 draft before a trade sent him to the Toronto Raptors, he played an NBA-record 22 seasons.

#2: Bob McAdoo

Although he only played one year at North Carolina, Bob McAdoo made an impact with his ability. During that one season, McAdoo averaged 19.5 ppg and 10.1 rpg. He was drafted second in 1972 by the Buffalo Braves, now known as the LA Clippers.

NBA Cobwebs @NBACobwebs Part of a 1975 CBS feature on league MVP Bob McAdoo of the Buffalo Braves, who averaged 34.5 PTS/14.1 REB/2.1 BLK over 82 games of the 1974-75 season and 37.4 PTS/13.4 REB/2.7 BLK in the 1975 NBA Playoffs (the Braves lost to the Bullets in seven games): Part of a 1975 CBS feature on league MVP Bob McAdoo of the Buffalo Braves, who averaged 34.5 PTS/14.1 REB/2.1 BLK over 82 games of the 1974-75 season and 37.4 PTS/13.4 REB/2.7 BLK in the 1975 NBA Playoffs (the Braves lost to the Bullets in seven games): https://t.co/wVwtcmDUzC

During the 1975 season, McAdoo averaged an eye-opening 34.5 ppg and 14.1 rpg, earning the MVP award. A Hall of Famer, McAdoo was a two-time NBA champion.

#1: Michael Jordan

It shouldn't be much of a surprise to see NBA legend Michael Jordan at No. 1 on this list. Jordan exploded into the national spotlight after a game-winning shot for the 1982 national championship.

ThrowbackHoops @ThrowbackHoops North Carolina trailed 62-61 in the 1982 NCAA National Championship game, and then Michael Jordan hits the game winner! #MarchMadness North Carolina trailed 62-61 in the 1982 NCAA National Championship game, and then Michael Jordan hits the game winner! #MarchMadness https://t.co/GQ2875cx8H

During his junior season, Jordan averaged 19.6 ppg while shooting 55.1%.

The third pick in 1984 by the Chicago Bulls, Jordan became one of the best players to ever step foot on an NBA court.

