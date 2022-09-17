“What made Michael Jordan, Kobe, what makes LeBron great is when you attack them they turn up”- Gilbert Arenas describes fan trash talking on road games, says mental toughness aids legends performances

The mental toughness and gamesmanship of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant was undeniable. If there's one thing great players like Jordan and Bryant love, it's some good old-fashioned trash-talking. Even when faced with a hostile crowd, players like Jordan and Bryant proved they can silence the noise and get the job done.

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas knows a thing or two about facing hostile crowds and mental toughness after 12 seasons in the NBA. 'Agent Zero' was a three-time All-Star during his tenure with the Washington Wizards, and proved his ability to perform in clutch time.

In a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Arenas spoke about the difference between many modern-era players and the players he grew up watching. He said:

"What made Michael Jordan, Kobe, what makes LeBron great is when you attack them they turn up. When we look in history about those great men when they went into those environments and people got the poke in and they turn up, there was no mental weakness."

Arenas continued, recalling a situation from the 2019 NBA season where Isaiah Thomas went into the crowd to confront fans who were heckling him.

"Remember when Isaiah Thomas was with the Wizards and he's in Philly? Someone said 'Isaiah Thomas f*** you'. And he went in the stands and I was like 'You're going to get killed on the road.' If they know they can get under your skin they're gonna do it!"

Fans certainly admire those who can silence the noise in an arena, especially at away games. With that said, the emphasis the league has put on mental health in recent seasons is an important issue that needs to be addressed.

Room For Mental Health And Mental Toughness

Kevin Love - Cleveland Cavaliers

Since the NBA and the Players Association began focusing on mental health in 2018, they've shown there's more room to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and toughness. With notable NBA players like Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan opening up about their struggles, fans who are dealing with such issues can learn from their favorite players.

There will always be a special place in the hearts of fans for players who have the ability to silence the noise while under the bright lights. Mental toughness will always be something we'll admire in great players. However, some of those players have had to deal with many of the same mental health struggles we as fans do.

