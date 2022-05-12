“Michael Jordan was making 3 million” - Rob Parker believes players don’t play through injury now because of the money they make

Injuries have been a factor in every professional athlete's career. But sports analyst Rob Parker believes players like Michael Jordan played through injuries because they did not make as much money as active players.

The debate about the current NBA being soft has continued, and most think that players are essentially being spoiled because of the heavy sums they earn. While this isn't to downplay the pain they might be experiencing, the consensus is that players would rather protect themselves so they can "secure the bag."

On "The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker," the duo talked about Ja Morant's sitting out of Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors with an injury. They pointed out that the sums players make in today's NBA is a factor in them being unwilling to play through injuries.

"They didn't make that much money. When we say that, don't get me wrong. Back then Michael Jordan was making 3 million and people like that, and Isiah Thomas, I don't think ever made 3 million when he played.

"So, the money was big – but not like it is now – and guys had to keep playing. There was no such thing. And now, if you're a player and you make 35 million one year, you know they don't want you to get hurt."

Parker and Broussard went on to point out how a player might lose their spot if they sit on the sidelines for too long. Ultimately, they worry about being cut and completely losing out.

As a result, many choose to play through some injuries, except in severe cases where it is physically impossible to pull off.

Michael Jordan missed only seven games from the 1986-87 season to 1997-98 while active

Michael Jordan being helpedoff the court by Scottie Pippen during the famous flu game [Photo: SB Nation]

Jordan had an otherworldly rookie season, playing all 82 games for the Chicago Bulls and winning the Rookie of the Year award. Unfortunately, a serious foot injury struck after three games of his second season, which saw the youngster play in only 18 games.

Although MJ returned early enough for the postseason, his presence was not enough to stop the sweep coming from Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics. That's despite his record, 63-point spectacle in Game 2.

Since then, Jordan was arguably the most durable player for the next decade. From the start of the 1986-87 season to the end of the 1997-98 season, His Airness missed only seven games as an active player.

While he was away from the league for about 18 months, he remained active, playing Minor League Baseball for the Birmingham Barons.

One great example of Jordan playing through injuries is the famous flu game. MJ played 44 minutes in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals despite battling the flu. He finished with 38 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block.

Speaking after the game, Jordan said:

"I almost played myself into passing out. I came in and I was almost dehydrated, and it was all just to win a basketball game. I couldn’t breathe. My energy level was really low. My mouth was really dry. They started giving me Gatorade, and I thought about IV."

The Bulls won 90-88 and went ahead in the series. Jordan has never played a Game 7 in his six appearances in the NBA Finals, which should give you an idea of how the series-clinching Game 6 went.

