“Michael Jordan never won before Pippen, and he didn’t win after Pippen” - Colin Cowherd praises Steph Curry for being all about winning, says he doesn’t get the shade thrown towards Steph

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors edged closer to clinching their fourth NBA championship title in eight seasons. Having defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, the Warriors will make their sixth finals appearance since 2015.

A large chunk of the basketball community is rooting for Curry and the Warriors, as they are keen to see him clinch a fourth championship ring. Some have been against the eight-time All-Star, bashing him at every given chance. His talent has been ignored by some and berated as not being quality enough.

NBA analyst Colin Cowherd took to his podcast on Fox Sports Radio's "The Herd" to applaud Curry. He disclosed that he cannot understand the shade around Steph, stating that the Warriors star is all about winning.

He compared Curry's time with and without Kevin Durant to Michael Jordan's pairing with and without Scottie Pippen. He concluded that while the "Baby-Faced Assassin" won with and without KD, Jordan could not win without Pippen. This, Cowherd insinuated, speaks to Curry's star power, stating:

"With Steph, it's about winning. He won before KD, he won with KD and he won after KD. Michael Jordan never won before Pippen, and he didn't win after Pippen."

Can Steph Curry finally add the Finals MVP title to his portfolio?

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives against Maxi Kleber #42.

The Warriors are largely the favorites to win the 2022 title, owing to the talent on their roster, especially the presence of Curry. They will take on whoever becomes the Eastern Conference champions.

The Miami Heat won Game 6, thereby tying the series and forcing a Game 7. The second finalist of the 2022 NBA Finals will be decided on Sunday night at FTX Arena, Miami.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Multiple MVPs, multiple scoring titles, multiple championships:



Steph Curry

Michael Jordan

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Wilt Chamberlain



Steph wins another Championship and Finals MVP we are going to be a having a DIFFERENT CONVERSATION!!!



Carry the hell on… Multiple MVPs, multiple scoring titles, multiple championships: Steph CurryMichael JordanKareem Abdul-Jabbar Wilt ChamberlainSteph wins another Championship and Finals MVP we are going to be a having a DIFFERENT CONVERSATION!!! Carry the hell on…

Whichever team the Warriors take on in the finals, many hope that Steph Curry will put up an MVP performance to finally earn a Finals MVP. After becoming the first-ever Western Conference finals MVP, Curry could close out the season with another individual award.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson