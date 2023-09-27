Michael Jordan offered to cover his teammates' fines in 1988, but Bulls duo declined, valuing honor over money

While Michael Jordan is often remembered as an unwavering competitor who never backed down from a challenge, there were times when he didn't handle physical confrontations himself.

Instead, he relied on teammates like Charles Oakley to handle the dirty work. Despite his reputation as a demanding teammate, Jordan had a deep appreciation for those efforts. There was even an instance when he offered to cover Oakley's and coach Doug Collins' fines.

During the late 1980s, the Detroit Pistons were known for their physical style of play, earning them the nickname "Bad Boys." However, the Chicago Bulls had Oakley on their roster, providing a counterbalance to the Pistons' physicality. Despite the potential for a physical showdown, tensions were still high when the teams faced off.

During a game in 1988, things escalated in the third quarter when Rick Mahorn fouled Jordan aggressively, throwing him to the floor. Oakley, known for his toughness, immediately confronted Mahorn, and two other teammates, Mike Brown and Brad Sellers, joined in to defend Jordan.

The scuffle moved toward the Bulls' bench, where coach Doug Collins attempted to intervene but was thrown onto the scorer's table by Mahorn. After the dust settled, Mahorn received a $5,000 fine and a one-game suspension. Oakley was fined $2,000, while Collins had to pay $1,500.

Jordan, appreciative of his team's support, offered to cover both Oakley and Collins' fines as a gesture of gratitude. However, they both politely declined, as they wanted to prove that paying their own fine would serve as a symbol that they were against throwing hands on the hardwood.

Michael Jordan's epic rivalry with the "Bad Boys" Pistons

The "Bad Boys" Pistons, led by coach Chuck Daly, were known for their tough, physical style of play.

They seemingly imposed their will on opponents with a brand of basketball that was both ruthless and effective. Featuring stars like Isiah Thomas, Bill Laimbeer, Joe Dumars and Dennis Rodman, they executed their game plan with precision and intimidation.

At the center of this rivalry was Michael Jordan, the young Chicago Bulls superstar determined to bring his team to championship glory, but standing in his path were the relentless Pistons. Year after year, the Bulls would run into the formidable Detroit squad in the playoffs, and each encounter was nothing short of a battle.

The Pistons employed a defensive strategy against Jordan that became infamous. They used a physical approach, often double-teaming and even triple-teaming him to make every basket attempt a struggle. That led to some heated on-court confrontations, with Jordan frequently hitting the floor.

Despite the adversity, Michael Jordan's competitive fire burned brightly. He knew that to be the best, he had to overcome the best. The "Bad Boys" served as his crucible, forging him into a stronger, more determined player.

Jordan was known for his legendary work ethic, and he used these playoff defeats as motivation to improve his game. The breakthrough finally came in the 1990-91 season when the Bulls, led by Jordan, beat the Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pistons walked off the court without shaking hands, a moment that remains one of the most iconic images in NBA history. Jordan and the Bulls went on to win the NBA championship that year, their first of six titles in the 1990s.

Eventually, the battles with the "Bad Boys" Pistons not only toughened Michael Jordan and the Bulls but also enriched NBA history with unforgettable moments, fierce competition and a rivalry that will forever be etched in the league's lore.