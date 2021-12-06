Listing the 4 NBA playoffs games in which Michael Jordan has made the highest number of field goals

Michael Jordan played a durable 15 seasons as an NBA professional. During his tenure, he has missed the playoffs twice, both when he came out of retirement to play with the Washington Wizards. Throughout his career, Michael Jordan has played 179 playoff games. His career playoffs averages are 33.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals.

It took some time for Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls to really make a deep run into the playoffs. But even with the early exits, Michael Jordan was contributing efficiently on both ends of the floor. He displayed a championship mentality every time he set foot on the court. Jordan attempted and made a lot of field goals, so let’s take a look at his four best playoff match-ups based on field goals made.

#4 vs. Miami Heat, 21 field goals

In the 1991-92 season, the Chicago Bulls topped the Eastern Conference standings, gaining home court advantage. On April 24th, 1992, the Miami Heat traveled to Chicago Stadium to begin the first round of the playoffs. Michael Jordan had just come off an MVP season, averaging 30.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Michael Jordan 1992 ECFR vs the Miami Heat (3 games)▫️45.0 PPG ▫️6.7 APG ▫️9.7 RPG▫️3.0 SPG ▫️60.9 FG%▫️90.6 FT%- 3rd Highest PPG average for a series.- Highest FG% while averaging at least 40 PPG.- Scored 56 PTS in game 3- Attempted 0 3's

The Chicago Bulls claimed the series in three games, with Michael Jordan being the catalyst. In Game 1, he scored 46 points off 21 field goals. His shooting percentage stood at an efficient 61.8%. To go along with the scoring, Michael Jordan grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 9 assists, just one short of a triple-double. Riding the momentum from Game 1, the Chicago Bulls won their next two games and progressed to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

#3 vs. Washington Bullets, 22 field goals

The Chicago Bulls finished the 1996-97 regular season with a 69-13 win-loss record. The 33-year-old Michael Jordan during the regular season, led the team in scoring with an average of 29.6 points per game. The Washington Bullets finished eighth in the regular season and took on the Chicago Bulls in the first round.

StatMuse @statmuse 🏀 Shot Chart of the Day: Michael Jordan in the 1996-97 NBA Playoffs that ended in the fifth @chicagobulls championship. 🏀 Shot Chart of the Day: Michael Jordan in the 1996-97 NBA Playoffs that ended in the fifth @chicagobulls championship. https://t.co/XucjFHVGOO

Michael Jordan didn't take long to find his playoff rhythm, contributing effectively right from the start. On April 27th, 1997, the Washington Bullets could not put the brakes on Michael Jordan’s scoring outburst. He made 22 field goals out of 35 attempts and shot a perfect ten-on-ten from the free-throw line. Jordan recorded 55 points and 7 rebounds in Game 2 of the first round, putting the Chicago Bulls in a comfortable 2-0 series lead.

#2 vs Boston Celtics, 22 field goals

On April 20th, 1986, Michael Jordan had an unforgettable performance against the Boston Celtics. It was Jordan’s second time in the playoffs, with the Chicago Bulls finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. After losing Game 1, Michael Jordan stepped up his performance. He scored 63 points on 22 field goals and 19 free-throws, setting a post-season scoring record. Michael Jordan added to his scoring with 5 rebounds and 6 assists. He was locked-in on defense as well, recording 3 steals and 2 blocks.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport On this day in 1986, Michael Jordan dropped 63 points vs. Boston—the most ever in an NBA playoff game.



MJ was 23.



Larry Bird had never seen anything like Mike. On this day in 1986, Michael Jordan dropped 63 points vs. Boston—the most ever in an NBA playoff game.MJ was 23.Larry Bird had never seen anything like Mike. https://t.co/OCucDSXuGo

However, the Chicago Bulls succumbed to a strong performance from the Boston Celtics. All the Celtics starters scored in double-digits and the Chicago Bulls lost by a four-point margin. Losing on a career-high night, it doesn’t get harder than that. The Chicago Bulls’ 1986 playoffs came to an end after they lost Game 3 in a 122-104 blowout.

#1 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 24 field goals

In the 1987-88 season, Michael Jordan became the first NBA player to win the Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the year award in the same season. He also won his second scoring title, averaging 35 points per game in the regular season. The Chicago Bulls finished the regular season with 50 wins and were third in the Eastern Conference Standings.

SI Vault @si_vault Doug Collins and Michael Jordan talk strategy during a 1988 Bulls-Cavs playoff game. Doug Collins and Michael Jordan talk strategy during a 1988 Bulls-Cavs playoff game. https://t.co/iG8RCafUjo

In Game 2 of the first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Michael Jordan would not stop shooting. He made 24 of his 45 field goal attempts, totalling 55 points in the game. Jordan added to his contribution with 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals. The Chicago Bulls won, 106-101 and the game turned out to be crucial for their campaign as it gave them a 2-0 lead. The series went on to five games, with the Bulls progressing to the next round.

