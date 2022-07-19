Michael Jordan, known for his success with the Chicago Bulls, made a lot of money on and off the court. The six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer has had one of the most celebrated careers, causing brands to team up with him.

Even today, Michael Jordan's 'Jumpman' brand is at the forefront of sports. In other words, Jordan has successfully built an empire. Jordan has used his wealth to create an incredible car collection.

Michael Jordan has a wide range of expensive cars in his garage. Let's take a look at some of them:

The 5 most expensive cars owned by Michael Jordan

#5 - Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano - $300,000

Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano (via ferrari.com)

Michael Jordan's love for the Italian-manufactured Ferrari is evidenced by the number of Ferraris in his garage. The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, launched in 2006, is a two-seat model. It was the most powerful road car introduced at the time. According to the manufacturer, it can go from 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

Jordan bought the car after his 2006 retirement with custom "MJ 6" plates.

#4 - Ferrari 488 Pista Spider - $350,000

Jordan is the proud owner of a bright-yellow Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, which can hit 60mph in just 2.85 seconds and has a top speed of 225mph. It was the first forced induction Ferrari since the F40, supported by a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine.

#3 - 1998 Porsche 993 Turbo S - $375,000

1998 Porsche 993 Turbo S

Jordan bought the 1998 Porsche 993 Turbo S before announcing his second retirement from the NBA. The Porsche dons a bright red color and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds at a top speed of 184.3 mph.

Jordan's 993 Turbo S appears in "The Last Dance" when he checks into the building on a game day.

#2 – Ford GT - $450,000

Michael Jordan's Ford GT

The Ford GT is often considered one of the best cars Ford has ever made. The Ford GT features a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 engine, which can go as high as 350 km/h, making it one of the fastest cars he owns.

#1 - Porsche 911 997 GT3 RS 4.0 - $475,000

Porsche 911 997 GT3 RS 4.0

The purchase of the Porsche 911 997 GT3 RS 4.0 made Jordan's desire for powerful cars evident. It could go from 0-60mph in just 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 193mph. The car launched in 2011 and is the most expensive car Michael Jordan reportedly owns.

The car drew a lot of attention to its launch, and eventually, the company sold 141 units in the United States and 16 in Canada.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far