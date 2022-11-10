Former NBA champion Sam Vincent believes Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's altercation may have contributed to the Golden State Warriors' losing start this season. The defending champions are 12th in the West with a 4-7 record. The Dubs are winless in their six road games thus far.

Golden State has looked off-color. They seem to have chemistry issues early on, which has led to their poor record. In a conversation with Reggie Roberts, host of Ballfather podcast by Sportskeeda, Vincent discussed the Warriors and how Green's altercation with Poole may have impacted the team, saying:

"We don't really want to blame it on the incident that happened between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole... But again, we said chemistry. Chemistry can sometimes affect teams. And so, the Golden State Warriors, as an organization, they were able to shut that situation down.

"Cover it up, give him [Green] a fine, sign Jordan and let's play. But have they really covered up the emotional side that we don't see? How does Jordan Poole really feel, what is Draymond Green's real feelings? How do the teammates feel..."

Vincent added:

"So there could be some residual effects of that sucker punch that Draymond did to Jordan Poole, that may last longer than they wanted it to."

Chemistry has been one of the core components of the Golden State Warriors' success over the last decade. This season, they seem disconnected, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Their second unit has struggled to perform the most.

Draymond Green has been the team's vocal leader for years and is also a mentor for younger players. His incident with Jordan Poole has gotten over, and they're back playing together. But as Sam Vincent said, the emotional side of it could have impacted the team.

Green may not hold the same influence over his teammates, especially the younger players, which may have led to them not being as efficient as the starting unit on the defensive end of the floor.

Jordan Poole reportedly still angry about altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green

Jordan Poole and Draymond Green appear to have moved on from their altercation. The latter didn't get suspended by the Golden State Warriors for his actions for a longer duration. Green has been available since the opening night. Poole and Green also looked comfortable on the floor together.

However, on the "Locked on NBA" podcast, Cyrus Saatsaz revealed that Poole is still angry over the incident, and the two haven't spoken since.

"I've had sources tell me that behind the scenes, Jordan Poole has not forgiven Draymond," Saatsaz said. "They haven't spoken. He's not happy. I don't know how you could be; it's a horrible look. The image of it is awful, and it's borderline emasculating."

Green issued a public apology after a video of him punching Poole in the face went viral. The Warriors reportedly fined the former DPOY an undisclosed fee but decided against taking further action. However, coach Steve Kerr and veteran center Kevon Looney indicated that the All-Star forward lost the locker room's trust.

It's not a good look for the Golden State Warriors internally if they haven't fully resolved the issue. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are both vital to their hopes of winning back-to-back championships, and not having them on the same page could only hamper their chances of winning at a high level.

The Warriors are already down with a 4-7 record, so this situation could be concerning going forward.

