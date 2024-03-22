Michael Jordan’s ex-wife reacts to son's nostalgic family snap

NBA legend Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy reacted to his son, Jeffrey Jordan's nostalgic photo.

Jeffrey took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of him along with his siblings, Marcus and Jasmine. Juanita, who is co-parent to the three, commented:

"My babies ❤😍❤"

Jeffrey Jordan (35) is Michael and Juanita's oldest child. He initially followed in his father's footsteps and played basketball from a young age. However, he currently works on the business side of the game, leading digital brand innovation for the Jordan label. He married his wife, Radina Aneva in May 2019.

His elder brother, Marcus Jordan (33) also pursued basketball from a young age and played at the University of Central Florida from 2009 until August 2012. He graduated in 2013 with a degree in hospitality management and is currently the founder and CEO of Trophy Room, a high-end sneaker store he started in May 2016.

Jasmine Jordan (31) is the youngest child of the six-time NBA champion. Jasmine studied sports management at Syracuse University and has worked as a field representative in sports marketing for Nike's Jordan line. She has also worked as a basketball operations coordinator for the Charlotte Hornets, which is owned by her father.

Jasmine met her husband, Rakeem Christmas, while at Syracuse University. She and Christmas welcomed their son, Rakeem Michael Christmas, in 2019, making Michael Jordan a grandparent for the first time.

Looking back at Michael Jordan's relationship with Juanita Vanoy

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy were introduced by a mutual friend after a Chicago Bulls game in 1985. After two years of dating, Jordan proposed to Vanoy for marriage on New Year's Eve in 1987.

However, the couple went through a rough patch while she was carrying their firstborn, Jeffrey, in 1988. Nonetheless, they decided to stay together and got married in Las Vegas in September 1989.

After 17 years of marriage and three children together, Michael and Juanita went their separate ways. It's believed Juanita filed for divorce in 2002, citing irreconcilable differences. However, she withdrew her application a month later as the couple made a final attempt to stay together.

Nonetheless, four years later in 2006, the pair decided to split. Juanita received a massive $168 million in the divorce settlement and has not married since.

On the other hand, Michael Jordan went on to marry former model Yvette Prieto in 2013. A few months after they wed, the couple welcomed their twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel in Feb. 2014.