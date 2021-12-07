Michael Jordan's father's murder-accused Daniel Green might get a retrial in the case: Here's what we know so far

Michael Jordan lost his father to gun violence and after investigations, two men were convicted for the murder of James Jordan. According to reports from authorities, James was killed on July 23, 1993, along a North Carolina highway in what was described as a carjacking attempt.

The two young men at the time, Larry Martin Demery (17) and Daniel Andre Green (18) were both given life sentences for first-degree murder. Green has maintained that he did not partake in the murder but admitted to helping Demery dump the body. To that effect, he requested a chance to provide new evidence in 2020 but was denied.

However, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has rescinded the judge's decision. While there is no guarantee that there will be a retrial, the judge will at least look at all the evidence which will be presented by Green's lawyer.

Durham Herald-Sun @TheHerald_Sun Daniel Green, who is serving a life sentence, has long sought to prove that he did not murder Michael Jordan’s father. trib.al/Uj5Vztw Daniel Green, who is serving a life sentence, has long sought to prove that he did not murder Michael Jordan’s father. trib.al/Uj5Vztw

It was a painful period for Michael Jordan and he would undoubtedly love to put it behind him. But if there is a chance that the wrong person was convicted, then it is worth looking into.

How did James' death affect Michael Jordan?

Charlotte Hornets owner and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan had just won his third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls before hearing the news that broke him. He had a great relationship with his father, who was a mentor and was courtside in every one of his championship runs from 1991-1993. Following the news, MJ decided to retire in 1994 and do some things he always wanted to do.

ESPN @espn On This Date: 25 years ago today, John Paxson sealed the Michael Jordan and Bulls' first three-peat. 🏆🏆🏆 On This Date: 25 years ago today, John Paxson sealed the Michael Jordan and Bulls' first three-peat. 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/huZDlDuIWs

“It made me realize how short life is, how quickly things can end, how innocently." “And I thought that there are times in one’s life when you have to put games aside. I wanted to give more time to my family. I’ve been very selfish about centering things on my basketball career. Now it’s time to be unselfish with them.”

Many could not comprehend the authority's theory of it being a random carjacking attempt and opted to relate the tragic event to Michael Jordan's gambling troubles. However, the six-time All-Star was disgusted by the notion:

“I am trying to deal with the overwhelming feelings of loss and grief in a way that would make my dad proud. I simply cannot comprehend how others could intentionally pour salt in my open wound by insinuating that faults and mistakes in my life are in some way connected to my father’s death.”

Michael Jordan once said that his father spoke to him about considering retirement after winning one championship. However, it is worth noting that he did not opt to retire to honor his father's wishes, he simply believed there was no more challenge in the league.

“I have nothing more to prove in basketball. I have no more challenges that I felt I could get motivated for. It doesn’t have anything to do with my father’s passing, or media pressure, or anything other than that I had achieved everything in basketball I could.”

Also Read Article Continues below

In 1994, Michael Jordan returned to the NBA. And while he did not find success in his first year back, he led the Bulls to another three-peat from 1996-1998.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra