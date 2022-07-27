How many siblings does Michael Jordan have? Shedding light on the Chicago Bulls legend's close family

Michael Jordan is well-known around the globe for being an NBA superstar who achieved major accomplishments. He created a legacy by winning six NBA titles and being recognized as the Finals MVP in all six of those campaigns.

Jordan had one of the best careers in the NBA, spending most of his 15 years with the Chicago Bulls. He’s inspired a generation of basketball players with his sheer dominance, with players trying to emulate him even today. Jordan is currently the majority-stakes owner of the Charlotte Hornets, keeping his association with the league alive.

Jordan, the fourth born in a family of five children, is not the only overachiever among his siblings. Jordan’s family tree consists of two brothers, James R. Jordan Jr. – eldest in the family – and Larry Jordan, who was into sports like MJ. He has two sisters as well, Deloris E. Jordan – his elder sister – and Roslyn Jordan, his only younger sibling.

Jordan has always uttered his brother Larry’s name when talking about his inspiration growing up. The two of them were athletic, spending most of their time playing different sports. In fact, Jordan mentioned his brother in the show “The Last Dance,” for arousing his competitive side.

MJ said:

“I don't think from a competitive standpoint I would be here without the confrontations with my brother (Larry). When you come to blows with someone you absolutely love, that's igniting every fire within you. And I always felt I was fighting Larry for my father's attention.”

First-born James R. Jordan Jr. is a retired soldier with the U.S. Army designation of Command Sergeant Major. He served for 31 years, going a year past the mandatory 30 years of service to complete a deployment to Iraq.

Michael Jordan’s sisters are accomplished authors

Deloris E. Jordan, the older sister of the Hall of Famer, has her own story to tell. In a family of writers, she shares her name with her mother, who is also a published author. Her first-published book, "In My Family’s Shadow," goes into the details of her painful struggles within the family.

Deloris is also an inspirational speaker and owns a nonprofit that brings individuals together to engage in encouraging and meaningful conversations.

After MJ’s birth, the family moved back to Wilmington, North Carolina, to raise their children in a safer environment. The following year, Roslyn Jordan was born to James and Deloris, giving the family its fifth child.

Roslyn Jordan became the third author in the family. She has published a bunch of books as well, even co-authoring one of them with her mother. Her books are mostly inspirational books for children.

