Michael Jordan’s son spotted with $58,400 Rolex and latest Air Jordans at UCF game

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, attended the NCAA college basketball game between the UCF Knights and the Houston Cougars on Thursday. He was spotted rocking the latest Air Jordan kicks, the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG 'Home'.

Jordan also rocked a luxe watch, the Rolex Day-Date White Roman, which is listed at $58,400 on Luxury Watches USA.

Marcus Jordan played college basketball at the University of Central Florida from 2009–12. The team's official handle posted Marcus' presence on their Instagram, welcoming the former member back to the building.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Always great to have UCF legends in the building! Glad to have you back home last night, Marcus 🖤⚡️," they captioned.

Marcus Jordan is the founder of Trophy Room, a high-end sneaker store, and his net worth is reported to be around $2 million as of March 2024. His wealth significantly increased after opening up an office in Orlando, all thanks to the demand for Air Jordans and the immense popularity of his company.

Marcus played high school basketball at Loyola Academy, where he and his older brother Jeffery helped the team win the conference championship.

Michael Jordan's kid then transferred to Whitney Young Magnet High School, where he led his team to the Illinois 4A title. He was voted the state tournament's most valuable player for his performance.

Michael Jordan's son Marcus' college career and stats at UCF

Marcus Jordan's college basketball career began with drama as he refused to wear the team-issued shoes since the school had a deal with Adidas. UCF was then forced to change their apparel deal to Nike so Jordan could wear his father's shoes in games.

Michael Jordan's son averaged eight points per game during his freshman season in 2009-10 with the UCF Knights. He scored his career-high 28 points against West Florida on November 12, 2010, in his second year.

Marcus played three seasons and 96 games during his college career. He bumped up his average to 15.2 points per game in his sophomore year. He then slipped to a 13.7-point average in his final year with the team.

Michael Jordan's son was primarily a scorer, averaging just 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in his career. He hit 39.6% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc in his career.

Marcus eventually gave up basketball after getting arrested on July 2, 2012, for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct outside a hotel in Omaha, Nebraska. Nonetheless, he continued to attend the institution and graduated in 2013.