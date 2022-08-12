How much revenue did Michael Jordan's Space Jam make? Looking at the financials of the iconic 90s hit

Michael Jordan was an undoubted hit on the court, having won six NBA titles in his 15 seasons in the league. He earned himself a reputation for being one of the most dominant players in the 1990s, and it lives on.

Michael Jordan put on a show whenever he stepped on the floor, finishing his career with some exceptional statistics and accolades.

He played 13 seasons with the Chicago Bulls and his final two seasons with the Washington Wizards, averaging 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. He has received all the recognition imaginable. Jordan has won five MVP awards, six Finals MVP awards, and three All-Star MVP awards.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



Age 38: 51 PTS (24 1st Quarter)

Age 39: 45 PTS

Age 40: 43 PTS, 10 REB, 60% FG

Age 40: 22.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL while playing 39.9 MINS



He also played all 82 GMS in his final season



However, his stardom was not limited to the basketball floor. Michael Jordan took a liking towards an alternative career in acting. He started his big-screen career in 1996, with Space Jam. It turned out to be a fan favorite and gave him a wider audience.

How much revenue did Michael Jordan’s Space Jam make?

The 1996 live-action/animated sports comedy film was a story centered around Michael Jordan. While enjoying his offseason, he gets sucked into a fantasy world. The movie also features Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, and Muggsy Bogues.

Forced into the world of Looney Tunes and winning a basketball game being the only way to find his way back – Michael Jordan took on the challenge. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, it was successful at the box office.

Space Jam grossed $90.5 million in the United States, and $159.7 million otherwise – making the worldwide total a staggering $250.2 million. In terms of the domestic numbers, the film hit $27.5 million in its debut week – entering the top 10 in 1996.

Space Jam even made money off-screen, having expanded into comics, video games and merchandise. The franchise is said to have generated $6 billion in total revenue.

The film received a number of awards as well, including "Best Song Written Specifically for Motion Picture or for Television" at the 1997 Grammy Awards.

The songwriter and producer of “I Believe I Can Fly” – Robert Kelly – spoke about the process behind the song in an interview with The Boombox, and said:

“"When I met Michael Jordan on a basketball court at an athletic club — we hooped together in Chicago — he came to me and asked me if I wanted to do a song for his upcoming movie. I was like, 'Yeah!' I didn't even ask what it was.”

The film was widely appreciated for the quality of the animation and won a couple of awards in that category as well.

In the 1997 Annie Awards, Space Jam won the “Best Individual Achievement: Technical Achievement” award. It also won the "Best Use of Animation in a Motion Picture Trailer" award, at the 1997 World Animation Celebration award.

