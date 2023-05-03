Michael Jordan's Washington Wizards career: NBA legend put up 51 points vs Hornets in 2001

Michael Jordan is known for his days with the Chicago Bulls, but you can't forget about his brief stint as a member of the Washington Wizards. MJ played in Washington for the final two seasons of his Hall of Fame career.

After playing college ball at the University of North Carolina, Jordan was selected by the Bulls with the third overall pick in the 1984 NBA draft. The 6'6" guard went on to become arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. He accomplished a lot in Chicago, leading the Bulls to six titles and winning six NBA Finals MVPs and five regular-season MVPs.

RetroNewsNow @RetroNewsNow On September 25, 2001, Michael Jordan announced that he was returning to the NBA as a player for the Washington Wizards On September 25, 2001, Michael Jordan announced that he was returning to the NBA as a player for the Washington Wizards 🏀On September 25, 2001, Michael Jordan announced that he was returning to the NBA as a player for the Washington Wizards https://t.co/9kkubV1sxp

Jordan retired (the second retirement of his career) following the 1997-98 season. He later became part owner and president of basketball operations for the Wizards in January 2000. Then in September 2001, he announced he'd be returning to the court to play for the Wizards.

Michael Jordan put up 51 points against the Hornets

76ers v Wizards

It was extremely weird seeing Jordan in a blue Wizards uniform as fans were used to him sporting the Bulls' red and black for years.

Jordan missed 22 games due to injury during his first season with the Wizards (2001-02). However, he averaged 22.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, which isn't bad at all for a 38-year-old who hadn't played in four years.

He also scored at least 40 points five times, including an incredible 51-point effort against the Charlotte Hornets. See the highlights below:

In that game, Jordan hit 21 of his 38 field-goal attempts and also recorded seven rebounds, four assists and three steals as the Wizards won 107-90.

Washington went on to finish the season with a 37-45 record and missed the playoffs.

Michael Jordan played in all 82 games the following season, producing 20 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He put together several outstanding performances like his 41-point, 12-rebound outing against the Indiana Pacers and a season-high 45 versus the New Orleans Hornets. The Wizards finished 37-45 once again and failed to make the playoffs.

"His Airness" retired for good after the season. Some people believe he never should've come out of retirement to play for the Wizards. Perhaps he should've ended his career as a Bull, hitting that iconic game-winning shot against the Utah Jazz during the 1998 NBA Finals. However, Michael Jordan's Washington stint was interesting as it proved he still had game even in his late 30s and early 40s.

