Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and more: The best starting 5 in the history of the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are one of the NBA's most storied franchises. They've won six championships, which ranks them fourth on the NBA's list for most championships won by a team.

Michael Jordan played a part in all those championship wins, but the Bulls have had some incredible players throughout their history besides MJ.

In this article, we will pick the best all-time starting five for the Chicago Bulls. There will be one player for each position, starting with center and ending with a point guard.

Center - Artis Gilmore

Artis Gilmore spent seven seasons playing for the Chicago Bulls. They were also his first NBA team. By the time he joined the Bulls, Gilmore had established himself as one of the best players in the ABA and even won a championship with the Kentucky Colonels.

Gilmore was a double-double machine as he was a reliable inside scorer and a tenacious rebounder. He also had an unstoppable hook shot. Out of those seven seasons, he played 82 games each in five.

Career stats with the Bulls: 19.3 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.5 APG, 0.6 SPG, 2.1 BPG

Power Forward - Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman helped the Bulls win three NBA championships (Image via Getty Images)

Dennis Rodman is the most controversial player on the list, but his impact on the team was immense. Standing at only 6-foot-7, Rodman was a glass-cleaning monster and the best rebounder in franchise history.

Even though he played only three years in "Windy City," he won a championship in all of them. There are many negative stories about Rodman, but one thing is certain: he always played with heart.

Career stats with the Bulls: 5.2 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 2.8 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Small Forward - Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen played most of his career for the Chicago Bulls and is the second-best player in the franchise's history. He was a fantastic two-way player who was capable of doing everything on the court.

When Michael Jordan briefly retired, Pippen took over as the Bulls' main player and was one of the top MVP candidates in those two years. The 6-foot-8 forward ended his career with six championships, seven All-Star appearances and multiple All-NBA and All-Defensive teams.

Career stats with the Bulls: 17.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 5.3 APG, 2.1 SPG, 0.9 BPG

Shooting Guard - Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is the greatest NBA player of all time (Image via Getty Images)

Michael Jordan is not only the greatest player in Chicago Bulls history, but also the best player to ever step on to an NBA court. He was also another fantastic two-way player with impressive accolades.

Jordan won six championships and five MVP awards. The Hall of Famer was also named a Finals MVP six times and won the scoring title 10 times, that's more than any other player in the league's history.

Career stats with the Bulls: 31.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.4 APG, 2.5 SPG, 0.9 BPG

Point Guard - Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose's career with the Chicago Bulls was amazing, but also sad (Image via Getty Images)

Derrick Rose was the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and his career with the Chicago Bulls was incredible. The point guard became the youngest MVP in NBA history at the age of 22 in his third year with the franchise.

Unfortunately, Rose suffered an ACL injury in the 2012 NBA playoffs and hasn't been the same player since then. During his prime, the 6-foot-2 guard was one of the flashiest and most athletic players on the court who had epic battles against the Miami Heat and their Big 3.

Career stats with the Bulls: 19.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 6.2 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.4 BPG

