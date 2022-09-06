How tall is Michael Jordan? Taking a closer look at the NBA legend's physical attributes

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls is often celebrated as the greatest player in NBA history. He spent 15 seasons in the league, winning six championships and a several other accolades. Jordan is a five-time regular-season MVP, six-time Finals MVP and three-time All-Star MVP, which is a testament to his level of play.

Michael Jordan was exceptional at attacking defenders to create offense, but at the same time shut down the opponent when roles were reversed. His efforts were recognized with the 1987-88 Defensive Player of the Year award and nine selections to the All-Defensive team.

Yahoo Sports NBA @YahooSportsNBA Is Michael Jordan's 1988 season the best season of all time?



MVP

Defensive Player of the Year

35 ppg

5.5 rpg

5.9 apg

3.2 stl Is Michael Jordan's 1988 season the best season of all time? MVPDefensive Player of the Year35 ppg5.5 rpg5.9 apg3.2 stl https://t.co/yEUjE4KCnW

Jordan is 6’6” with a wingspan of 6’11”, which he’s used very efficiently on the defensive end. MJ has been the league-leader in steals three times in his career – with 259 steals being the most he’s recorded in a single season. Jordan is ranked third in all-time in steals (2,514). Chris Paul and LeBron James are the only active players in the top ten on that list.

The average height of a shooting guard was around 6’5” during Michael Jordan’s era, which gave him only an inch of advantage. But the fact that Jordan goes by the name "Jumpman" is enough to say that he possessed hops far superior to the players during his time. Jordan made spectacular in-game dunks, driving through lanes and making himself a tough cover.

Michael Jordan even holds the record for the highest vertical leap in NBA history – at 48 inches. The record came during the 1988 All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk competition, when Jordan took flight from the free-throw line. He had a hangtime of 0.92 seconds to add to the leap, receiving a flawless score of 50.

Michael Jordan bulked up due to the ‘Jordan Rules’ devised by the Detroit Pistons

Jordan made his first finals appearance in the 1991 NBA Finals, sweeping the Detroit Pistons (4-0) in the Eastern Conference finals. However, the Pistons had proven to be quite a problem in the years prior. Pistons coach Chuck Daly knew about Jordan’s capabilities and wanted to find a way to limit his contributions.

The Pistons employed a strategy called ‘Jordan Rules’ over their first three playoff encounters, which was to physically challenge him in every possession. Their plan, as they described, was to wear him out, but not hurt him.

ESPN @espn



The Jordan Rules.



#TheLastDance How did the Pistons stop MJ?The Jordan Rules. How did the Pistons stop MJ?The Jordan Rules. #TheLastDance https://t.co/G8UchQU260

Jordan realized what he needed to do to overcome the physicality he was on the receiving end of. He started working on weight-training with Tim Grover, going from 200 to 215 pounds over the summer of 1990. In a video taken during his home workout, Jordan spoke about his training:

“I put it in just to get myself physically strong enough to go against Detroit. I was a slim and skinny kid, but now, after I put on a couple pounds, I can throw my weight around a little bit more now.”

The following season led to the dawn of the historic Chicago Bulls franchise, with the team going on to win three titles in a row. Michael Jordan thrived in his improved frame, going on to dominate with his newfound physical strength.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar