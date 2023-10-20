Michael Jordan once traded his talent with Michael Jackson on sets of 'Jam', both ended up embarrassing each other

Looking at the many greats to have played in the NBA, Michael Jordan's legacy easily speaks for itself in his legendary status in the league's history. In being one of the many faces of the NBA during its transition to a celebrated global brand, there was no stopping the Chicago Bulls legend.

Interestingly, there was a time when Michael Jordan wasn't in his element. During a music video shooting of Michael Jackson's "Jam," the two icons exchanged their talents with one another. Hilariously enough, Historic Vids uploaded a video of the two playing one-on-one basketball and Jordan taking some dance lessons with the "King of Pop."

Aside from how Jordan looked when being taught by Jackson, the interaction between the two is hard to not marvel over. These are two legends sharing their craft with one another back when they were in their peak form.

Moreover, it's also satisfying to know that the two icons have the nickname "MJ," with both of them being acknowledged as greats in their own industries.

Michael Jordan and Michael Jackson talked about working together on the music video for "Jam"

Michael Jackson's "Jam" was the fourth single on his eighth studio album "Dangerous." According to an Inside Carolina article by Grant Hughes, Jackson envisioned the music video to have a basketball feel to it while having the great Michael Jordan in it.

It was a historic moment for sure as it was an incredible form of crossover between the two legends. At first, the Chicago Bulls icon was unsure of the prospect out of fear of looking embarrassing next to Michael Jackson's electric moves.

"First I said, 'I don't know if I want to do this, because this guy's going to try to get me out there to dance, and that's going to be really embarrassing,'" Jordan said (via Rock Celebrities).

However, a music video alongside Jackson was too irresistible of an opportunity for Jordan, leading to him finally changing his mind about it.

"But then I said, 'Well, shoot, it's Michael Jackson. When would you ever get an opportunity to get to know him socially for a little bit, and yet at the same time, get to do his video?'" Jordan added. "So I changed my mind and went on and did it."

Michael Jackson, on the other hand, felt embarrassed when it was time to play some hoops with Jordan as it was not particularly his area of expertise. Be that as it may, he too found the moment to play basketball with Michael Jordan something he just had to do.

It was an incredible moment for Jackson, as he felt like the two of them were taking turns sharing some of their gifts and abilities with one another.

"I got to work with the greatest sports legend of all time, Michael Jordan. We had to play one-on-one; it was so embarassing. He never missed, that was the object, for him to teach me to play basketball and for me to teach him to dance," Jackson said (via Rock Celebrities).