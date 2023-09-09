Michael Jordan once tried to expose his nemesis LeBron James' in-game weaknesses : "I study him"

Michael Jordan knows how to stop LeBron James.

Michael Jordan or LeBron James? This has become an unavoidable debate for basketball fans, pitting one camp against the other. The majority of people still hold Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player ever. But LeBron keeps going on, playing five more seasons than Michael, without a hint of stopping soon.

Of course, the two legends played during different eras, we will never get a chance to go see them go toe to toe. The time difference has not stopped some from trying to conceptualize how a one-on-one match-up would go between the two.

The most fascinating breakdown came from none other than Michael Jordan himself.

The time Michael Jordan tried to expose LeBron James

A 2013 ESPN article quoted Michael Jordan confessing to studying LeBron James and saying he would know how to stop him.

“I study him [LeBron James]. When LeBron goes right, he usually drives; when he goes left, he usually shoots a jumper. It has to do with his mechanics and how he loads the ball for release. So, if I have to guard him, I’m gonna push him left 9 out 10 times. If he goes right, he’s going to the hole, and I can’t stop him. So, I ain’t letting him go right.”

Jordan still has the basketball acumen that served him so well during his career. He understands, when LeBron puts his head down and drives right, he is a freight train. No one can stop him.

Michael Jordan prescribes pushing Bron' left when, more times than not, he shoots a jumper. According to “Shot Finder” LeBron is a lowly 37% career shooter, on jump shots between 15-20 feet.

While the two players will never go head to head for us to find out, this is a reasonable calculation. After almost 20 years of retirement, Jordan's mind is still as sharp as ever.

The GOAT debate is not close to fizzling out. With LeBron James in his twilight years, the discussion will only get louder.

The facts on the ground are Jordan was the better scorer. He won 10 scoring titles and had some of the highest scoring averages in NBA history. Jordan was also the better defender, being crowned the league's steals leader three times.

On the other hand, LeBron James is undoubtedly the superior playmaker.

Who do you have as your greatest player of all time?