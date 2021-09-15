Michael Jordan turns playmaker: Top 5 games where MJ had high assist numbers

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, largely because of his adept scoring and shrewd defensive abilities. But on occasion, MJ also showed his playmaking abilities and put together all-around one-of-a-kind performances.

Passing was Michael Jordan's strongest suit, as he always looked to score. When the team needed points, he was invariably the go-to guy. There were numerous games throughout his career where he recorded zero assists, which goes to show how much of a non-passer Michael Jordan was.

However, Michael Jordan unlocked his point-guard abilities at times and consistently found the open man. We all know His Airness liked to take on challenges and score through double teams or humiliate trash-talking players.

Michael Jordan's job was to get buckets, and he did that with utmost diligence. He was the best player on the Bulls' roster, so he had to carry the team at the offensive end.

Perhaps the Chicago Bulls would have had a lot more success if Michael Jordan was a better distributor of the ball. But it is difficult to fault a player who took the franchise to six NBA Finals and won them all.

25 years ago today, Michael Jordan captured the first of his six NBA championships pic.twitter.com/BAwWbDKDSL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2016

On that note, here's a look at the top five games where Michael Jordan had high assists numbers.

#5 Chicago Bulls vs Seattle Supersonics - 15 assists

Seattle Supersonics' Shawn Kemp works to the basket between Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan and Luc Longley.

During the 1988-89 NBA season, Michael Jordan continued his league dominance. He won the NBA scoring champion award for the third time that season, and averaged a career-high eight assists per game.

The then Seattle Supersonics had no answer for Michael Jordan's awesomeness. Although it was not a high-scoring game for the player, Jordan focused more on his distribution, and did an excellent job. He ended the game with 18 points, 15 assists and three rebounds

#4 Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets - 15 assists

Michael Jordan (#23) of the Chicago Bulls jumps with the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets.

Michael Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to their 19th win of the 1984-85 season over the Denver Nuggets on January 14, 1985. It was an exceptional performance by the rookie, who he was by far the best player on the floor that night.

Michael Jordan's first career triple-double was this day in 1985

35 points, 14 rebounds, 15 assists vs Nuggets #Bulls pic.twitter.com/Qbm8c0RhCm — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) January 14, 2019

The Bulls won the game 122-113, thanks to the exploits of MJ. Of the 33 total assists the Bulls recorded that night, Michael Jordan contributed 15. At the end of the game, he recorded his first-ever career triple-double, tallying 35 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds.

