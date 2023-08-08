NBA legend Michael Jordan has inspired a generation of players who hope to emulate at least some of his achievements. While certain behavioral traits are a lot easier to replicate, Jordan once warned younger players against copying one of his signature traits.

Michael Jordan has had a massive impact on the game of basketball. While the NBA had seen several superstars in the past, none really had the cultural impact that the iconic player did.

While this could be attributed to his Nike deal or his individual brilliance as a player, Jordan was a popular figure among the masses. Needless to say, this made him a role model for several younger players.

It is quite common for players to want to be like their idols. Copying their moves and certain habits is part of the whole experience. While it was very difficult to emulate Jordan's athletic ability, one could still copy his habit of sticking his tongue out.

This unforced habit was nothing short of iconic. The fact that Jordan sticking his tongue out became a tell-tale sign of something incredible on the way only makes it that much more spectacular.

The NBA legend even once traced how the 'tongue hanging out' trait came about. He said:

"My father used to have his tongue out when he'd be working, doing mechanical stuff and I just picked it up from him. Coach [Dean] Smith wanted me to stop it when I was back at UNC. But it's not a conscious thing. I can't play with it in."

Athletes tend to develop little quirks and rituals over the course of their careers. While some of them manifest themselves before games, Jordan seemed to rely on his to appear during his most glorious moments.

However, MJ did warn younger players against emulating this habit. He said:

"I'm afraid they'll bite them off. For your tongues' sake, kids, don't do it."

Jordan made a valiant effort to protect children from hurting themselves. But it is truly difficult to stop a child from emulating their idol.

Michael Jordan's impact on the game

While his success with the Chicago Bulls is a truly inspiring aspect of Michael Jordan's career, the 60-year-old had a much greater impact on the game of basketball.

His signature shoe deal with Nike practically changed the way brand endorsements were done. While also looking at the consequent popularity of the shoe itself, Jordan rose to even greater fame.

His popularity was nothing short of global. This naturally acted as a catalyst towards growing the sport and the popularity of the NBA internationally.

Jordan has been on the receiving end of significant criticism for activities off the court. However, while looking at the large-scale impact of his on-court activities, it is hard to deny his greatness.

