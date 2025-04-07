Michael Jordan and wife Yvette Prieto spotted head-bobbing to LeBron James’ favorite Kendrick Lamar track

On Sunday, NBA legend Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, were seen enjoying and head-bobbing to LeBron James's favorite Kendrick Lamar song 'Not Like Us' at a nightclub. This track - seemingly a diss to Canadian rapper Drake - has garnered much attention and found more recognition, with Jordan now bobbing to its tune.

Ad

The video of Jordan and Prieto first dancing to the song was shared on Instagram by a handle named courtsidebuzzing. Captioning the post with a short message, the account wrote:

" MJ X KENDRICK: Michael Jordan was turning up to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ in the club! 🎤🎶MJ & his wife head bobbing! 😂"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The video showed a DJ set being played in a nightclub as the tune of Kendrick Lamar's viral song 'Not Like Us' blared over the speakers. Although the quality is unclear, the video zooms in on Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto in the background, who can be seen bobbing their heads to the song.

The Kendrick Lamar track has garnered love from millions, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. King James was seen professing his love for the song during the 2024 Paris Olympics as he and Stephen Curry discussed the song's popularity.

Ad

The Warriors guard expressed how it was America's favorite song, which led James to state that it was his favorite song as well:

"I love it," he was heard saying.

Ad

Michael Jordan reportedly claimed Lebron James can "play in any era," according to former All-Star

The G.O.A.T debate has always been a subject of conflicting interests between fans, players, and analysts alike, as people have their reasons behind their takes. Players and fans from different eras have always shown love to their own G.O.A.T., but a recent comment by a former All-Star might have changed that.

Ad

In an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson on Mar. 31, former All-Star Jayson Williams revealed that Jordan once claimed that James could have played in any era:

"We played golf about five months ago, he said, "Michael Jordan said LeBron James could play in any era," he stated.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James recently received heavy criticism for his take on Giannis scoring 250 points in the 1970s. However, Jordan's comments about him show that even yesteryear players hold the players of today in very high regard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More