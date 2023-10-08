"Might as well get dawg a jersey": NBA fans in splits as Paul Pierce is spotted at Celtics' training again

Paul Pierce has his jersey hanging in the TD Garden rafters and the Boston Celtics great knows the responsibility that comes with it. Recently, Pierce has been a regular show-up in the Celtics’ training. He was previously seen with Jayson Tatum's workout in the offseason.

The 2008 NBA champion knows the presence of a legend in the training means a lot to the younger players as it brings a different energy. He again showed up to the Celtics training camp on Saturday in his joggers and hoodie with a backpack hanging on his back. Watching the video of Pierce entering the building, the NBA fans on X were in splits.

Paul Pierce says Jrue Holiday was the missing piece for the Celtics

Jrue Holiday has come to a point in his career where almost everyone, from former to current NBA players, hold him in high regard. He has become one of the best two-way players in the league. Now on the Celtics’ roster after the trade, he is seen as a key factor in their success this season.

Speaking to the reporters about Holiday, NBA legend Paul Pierce said that Holiday was the missing piece from the Celtics’ roster to win it all. He also added that the team should make Holiday and his family comfortable in Boston.

“I think Jrue is a natural leader. A natural glue guy. He's a champion. He's respected around the league and he'll be respected here. It's up to the guys around here to welcome him with open arms.

"Make him feel comfortable not only as a player, but his family, too. I think that's always important when you bring in new guys, to establish that comfortability amongst his teammates. As far as fit, I feel like he was the missing piece.”

Pierce might not be far away from making a perfect point. The Celtics already have one of the league’s best duos in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While both Brown and Tatum are well equipped to take heavy responsibility on both ends of the floor, having a defensive player like Jrue on the floor will ease their task.

Apart from being one of the best defensive players in the league, Holiday is also an all-star-level offensive player. He is an excellent ball handler and averaged 19.3 points per game for the Milwaukee Bucks last season.