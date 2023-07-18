Miles Bridges sat out the entire past season after being embroiled in legal issues stemming from a domestic violence incident. This offseason, he signed the qualifying offer as a restricted free agent to return to the Charlotte Hornets.

Bridges had a news conference with the team to announce his return.

“I apologize to everybody and for the pain and embarrassment I caused everyone, especially my family,” Bridges said. “I’ve used this year away to prioritize going to therapy and becoming the best person I can be. I want to be someone my family and everyone here can be proud of.”

Bridges was thankful for the Hornets bringing him back. He was expected to be a prized restricted free agent last summer, but no teams took a chance on signing him after being arrested in June 2022 and facing three felony charges.

Bridges' qualifying offer is worth $7.9 million for this season.

“I want to thank the Hornets organization and the NBA for giving me a second chance," Bridges said. "A lot of people don’t get a second chance. I want to use this second chance to prove to everyone that I am the same kid that was drafted five years ago.”

After sitting out a year, the 25-year-old is ready to return to the court. He figures to be a pivotal member of the Hornets' lineup this season.

“I am happy to be back and cannot wait to get this year started,” Bridges said.

Why did Bridges miss last season?

Bridges sat out most of the season as he was part of an ongoing case involving domestic violence. He was charged in the case.

Bridges was arrested in June 2022 in Los Angeles after a domestic violence incident involving his wife Mychelle Johnson and two of their children. He pleaded no contest in November to one felony charge and sentenced to three years of probation.

The NBA opened its own investigation after the charges. The league suspended Bridges for 30 games without pay in April.

Because Bridges was not getting paid or under contract while missing all 82 games last season, the NBA determined Bridges served only 20 of the 30-game suspension. He will miss the first 10 games of the upcoming season.

