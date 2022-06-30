Why is Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges arrested? All you need to know about his domestic violence accusations, surrender, and run-in with the law

Miles Bridges was arrested for domestic violence on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The incident happened just one day before his free agency begins and will definitely impact Bridges' value this summer.

According to TMZ Sports, the 24-year-old forward, who last played for the Charlotte Hornets, turned himself in after a physical altercation.

His future is uncertain as he could face serious consequences for this incident. Considering this isn't the first time he's done something controversial, the Hornets may decide to distance themselves from the NBA star this summer.

Here is everything we know so far about Miles Bridges' domestic violence accusations and arrest.

Miles Bridges was arrested after turning himself in

TMZ Sports reports that the NBA forward had a physical altercation with a woman on Tuesday. Their sources revealed that Miles Bridges and the woman had an argument that turned physical.

It appears that the NBA star fled the scene and wasn't there when the cops arrived. However, he turned himself in to the LAPD on Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6 forward has been released from jail after paying a $130,000 bail. However, he may end up in serious trouble if it found guilty for the charges he is facing.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral REPORT: “NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday,” via @TMZ_Sports REPORT: “NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday,” via @TMZ_Sports https://t.co/v8ykgK7zDT

According to law enforcement, the woman required medical attention after a physical altercation with Bridges. While this report is quite vague, as medical attention can mean a number of things, it certainly doesn't look good for the restricted free agent.

TMZ has reached out to Bridges' people for comment, but there has been no response so far. However, the Charlotte Hornets released a statement regarding the incident.

Charlotte Hornets release a statement regarding Miles Bridges' incident

The Charlotte Hornets released a short statement saying they are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information.

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement regarding Miles Bridges. The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement regarding Miles Bridges. https://t.co/D0qBzVKQQ3

A few hours before the arrest, the Hornets extended a qualifying offer to Miles Bridges as they wanted to keep him on the roster. Bridges averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season and was one of the best young players in the league.

Shortly before the incident, Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak praised Bridges for his skills and work ethic.

"As an organization, we love Miles. We're going to bring him back. He's been great for the franchise and I believe with his work ethic he's only going to get better."

While Kupchak made it clear that the Hornets are going to bring the young forward back, they may change their minds after his arrest.

California takes domestic violence cases seriously and under California Penal Code 273.5, Miles Bridges could get up to four years of state imprisonment. Some of the less severe punishments include fines up to $6,000, while there is also a possibility of both a fine and imprisonment.

Bridges is a fantastic basketball player with a high ceiling. Unfortunately, his off-court issues may have cost him a lot of money.

The Hornets forward, who was the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, has made around $16 million so far in his four-year NBA career. He was expected to get around $20 million per year this summer, but he may have ruined this opportunity through his indiscretions.

