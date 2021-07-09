Milwaukee Bucks 108-118 Phoenix Suns: 5 Hits and flops as Giannis Antetokounmpo's 42-point effort goes in vain | 2021 NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns overcame some early domination by the Milwaukee Bucks to win 118-108 in Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals on Thursday night. Monty Williams' men forced a quick turnaround to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Milwaukee Bucks rushed off to a nine-point lead in the first quarter with some aggressive play in the paint. They were able to prevent the Phoenix Suns from getting to their spots and forced them to settle for long-range shots.

Unfortunately for the visitors, the Suns were able to retaliate from downtown in the second quarter. Chris Paul and co. led by as many as 15 points at one stage during the game. They eventually went 20-of-40 from three-point range.

The Milwaukee Bucks made their late run and were trailing by just five points in the fourth quarter, but the Phoenix Suns were able to see out the game. All five of their starters scored in double digits tonight. Without further ado, let's look at the five hits and flops from Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

#1 Hit: Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Devin Booker was extremely slow to start tonight's game. Milwaukee Bucks' defenders collapsed on him inside the paint and all of Booker's points in the first quarter came from the three-point line. He went just 4-of-12 from the field in the first half.

Booker turned up for the Phoenix Suns when it mattered the most, though. With the Bucks making their late run in the third quarter, he answered back for the Suns with multiple shots from pretty much everywhere on the court.

THIS COLD BOOK 🥶 pic.twitter.com/RwVSeZWYZa — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 9, 2021

Devin Booker's clutch gene came to the fore in the fourth quarter with him draining three shots from downtown, despite defenders hounding him at all times. Booker led the Phoenix Suns in scoring tonight with 31 points tonight, 21 of which came in the second half. He also had six assists and five rebounds.

#2 Flop: Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Khris Middleton tries to finish in traffic

Khris Middleton had a slow start again tonight, but unlike Game 1, he was unable to flick a switch to lead the charge for the Milwaukee Bucks. He finished with just 11 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the field. Mikal Bridges gave Middleton a tough time but there were several easy looks which he failed to cash in on.

Been one of those days for Khris Middleton, man... pic.twitter.com/XLxKllAL4x — Pickswise (@Pickswise) July 9, 2021

Khris Middleton was able to help the Milwaukee Bucks in other ways as he dished out eight assists and grabbed six rebounds. But his inability to score consistently gave the Phoenix Suns the definitive edge. He wasn't able to contain Booker late in the game, either.

