Milwaukee Bucks 113-127 New Orleans Pelicans: Twitter erupts as Zion Willamson dominates Middleton and co

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in a game that will leave both fan bases encouraged for the regular season. Zion Williamson led his team to another preseason win, ending with 31 points and showing off some impressive handles throughout. Lonzo Ball also had an impressive performance finishing with 19 points and 8 assists.
Khris Middleton was the leader of the Milwaukee Bucks as Giannis Antetokounmpo did not suit up. Middleton had his supporters buzzing as he scored a game-high 29 points. The Bucks offense has the potential to be one of the most dominant in the league with Giannis, Middleton, and the newly added Jrue Holiday, who had 15 points in tonight's outing.
Zion shows off his handles to give the New Orleans Pelicans an early lead
Zion Williamson showed everyone that he is more than just a dunking highlight real. The New Orleans Pelicans star created space off the dribble and found his own shot against the Milwaukee Bucks all night.
Zion Williamson's college coach Mike Krzyzewski would be proud of his performance tonight.
Coach K is the one who convinced Zion to go to the NBA last season after the first overall draft pick was questioning whether he should return to Duke for another year.
New Orleans Pelican supporters and NBA fans, in general, will be hoping that Zion can stay healthy all season and develop into an all-star in just his second year in the league.
Khris Middleton catches fire to keep the Milwaukee Bucks alive
Just when the New Orleans Pelicans seemed like they were going to run away with the game in the second quarter, the Milwaukee Buck's $178-million guard Khris Middleton proved why he's worth the money.
Khris Middleton delivered 29 points on 9-16 shooting in just 26 minutes. The guard picked up the slack in a game without Giannis and did so with an array of jump shots.
The Milwaukee Bucks showed great chemistry on the court tonight and look ready for the regular season.
With the additions made in the offseason and Khris Middleton looking like he will notch his game up another level, the Milwaukee Bucks are real contenders to come out of the Eastern Conference.Published 19 Dec 2020, 09:50 IST