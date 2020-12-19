Milwaukee Bucks 113-127 New Orleans Pelicans: Twitter erupts as Zion Willamson dominates Middleton and co

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in a game that will leave both fan bases encouraged for the regular season. Zion Williamson led his team to another preseason win, ending with 31 points and showing off some impressive handles throughout. Lonzo Ball also had an impressive performance finishing with 19 points and 8 assists.

Khris Middleton was the leader of the Milwaukee Bucks as Giannis Antetokounmpo did not suit up. Middleton had his supporters buzzing as he scored a game-high 29 points. The Bucks offense has the potential to be one of the most dominant in the league with Giannis, Middleton, and the newly added Jrue Holiday, who had 15 points in tonight's outing.

Zion shows off his handles to give the New Orleans Pelicans an early lead

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Clippers

Zion Williamson showed everyone that he is more than just a dunking highlight real. The New Orleans Pelicans star created space off the dribble and found his own shot against the Milwaukee Bucks all night.

When did Zion get handles? 👀 pic.twitter.com/RWAbrnd6eQ — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) December 19, 2020

Zion PG swag top 5 😩😂🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/aEiITyNne4 — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) December 19, 2020

Can somebody stop this man @Zionwilliamson — Nick ⚡️ (@NickLaaFlare) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

Zion Williamson's college coach Mike Krzyzewski would be proud of his performance tonight.

Coach K is the one who convinced Zion to go to the NBA last season after the first overall draft pick was questioning whether he should return to Duke for another year.

The speed with which Zion Williamson, the size of a locomotive, changes directions will always amaze me. — Oleh Kosel (@OlehKosel) December 19, 2020

Zion Williamson being fully healthy scary for the league. — Gee⚜️ (@Geewade) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

zion williamson going be all star this year — Justin Ace (@mrjustinace) December 19, 2020

New Orleans Pelican supporters and NBA fans, in general, will be hoping that Zion can stay healthy all season and develop into an all-star in just his second year in the league.

Khris Middleton catches fire to keep the Milwaukee Bucks alive

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Three

Just when the New Orleans Pelicans seemed like they were going to run away with the game in the second quarter, the Milwaukee Buck's $178-million guard Khris Middleton proved why he's worth the money.

Kris Middleton is taking turns torching every Pelicans okayed lol — Louis (@HoopsTalk13) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

Kris Middleton is like@Kobe when he gets on fire. Idk if he just does this against the Pels. But dude can’t miss — Steven Universe (@LawAbidingGoon) December 19, 2020

Kris Middleton is the best player in the NBA now https://t.co/WELnGB7wa3 — D'squarius Green Jr. (@LePradJames) December 19, 2020

Kris Middleton does not miss bruh — letti (@CollettiJackson) December 19, 2020

Middleton has 25 points in 19 minutes



UNSTOPPABLE pic.twitter.com/I9l2DK3XXA — NBA Quick Highlights (@NBA_QHighlights) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

Khris Middleton delivered 29 points on 9-16 shooting in just 26 minutes. The guard picked up the slack in a game without Giannis and did so with an array of jump shots.

Takeaways from tonight’s game:



The chemistry is developing



Holiday is a huge upgrade from Bled



Khris Middleton is still good



Nwora needs minutes this season



Brook has been... not great



Lets go beat Boston #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Pfk9LEoddE — Zac (Wear A Mask) (@WiscoSportsZac) December 19, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks showed great chemistry on the court tonight and look ready for the regular season.

With the additions made in the offseason and Khris Middleton looking like he will notch his game up another level, the Milwaukee Bucks are real contenders to come out of the Eastern Conference.