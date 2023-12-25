Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Dec. 19): Latest update on Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez's status

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are playing against the New York Knicks on Christmas Day. The Milwaukee Bucks, second in the Eastern Conference, will face the Knicks, who are sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Khris is averaging 13.1 points on 47% shooting in 25 games this year. Middleton is still an essential piece of the Bucks' supporting cast, with a history of clutch performances for a team with aspirations of winning another championship. Performances such as the one against the Rockets(20 pts, 3 rebounds, 2 assists) illustrate why the chemistry he forms alongside Milwaukee's star duo of Giannis Antetokounpo and Damian Lillard will be vital to its success this season.

Brook Lopez has averaged 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds, and is tied for first in the NBA with 3.0 blocked shots per game this season.

Khris Middleton has been dealing with several injuries during his career. In the 2023-24 season, he suffered a hyperextended left knee in a game against the Celtics.

Middleton also missed a game against the Trail Blazers in November 2023 due to Achilles tendinitis. The Bucks have been monitoring Khris on a minute restriction as he progresses back to fully healthy. Lopez is not on the injury list and is available to play.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks?

The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other on Monday, December 25, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will start at noon ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. Fans can also live stream the game through Fubo.

Milwaukee Bucks’ season soars with Damian Lillard: A new era of championship pursuit

The Milwaukee Bucks' acquisition of Damian Lillard has significantly impacted their performance, propelling them into a new era of championship pursuit. Lillard's exceptional scoring abilities have been on full display, with notable performances such as a season-high 40 points against the San Antonio Spurs, pushing his career total over 20,000 points.

Adding Lillard to the Bucks' roster has elevated their offensive capabilities and complemented the existing talent, particularly alongside star player Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo's triple-double performances and Lillard's scoring prowess have been instrumental in the team's success, leading to significant victories and an impressive 14-game home winning streak at Fiserv Forum.