Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Jan. 17): Latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo's status

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Toronto Raptors on Monday for their third and final encounter of the 2024-25 NBA regular season. The Bucks, having won both previous matchups, will look to sweep the Raptors in their regular-season series.

Rhe Bucks have four players on their injury report. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Gary Trent Jr. are likely to play, while Andre Jackson Jr. is listed as questionable. Their participation will be a game-time decision.

Antetokounmpo has been dealing with right patella tendinopathy but has suited up in the Bucks' previous nine outings. Middleton is managing soreness in both his ankles and is also playing through the injury.

Trent is dealing with a left hamstring strain and has missed the Bucks' last three outings. Meanwhile, Jackson sustained a right hip contusion during the Bucks' previous matchup against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, exiting the game early.

Player Status Injury Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable (GTD) Knee Khris Middleton Probable (GTD) Ankle Gary Trent Jr. Probable (GTD) Hamstring Andre Jackson Jr. Questionable (GTD) Hip

The Milwaukee Bucks will likely deploy a starting lineup of Damian Lillard (PG), Andre Jackson Jr. (SG), Taurean Prince (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF) and Brook Lopez (C) for the upcoming game.

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview

The Bucks are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 22-17 record and have won six of their last 10 contests. They are on a two-game winning streak after their dominant 122-93 home win against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks' victory charge with a double-double performance of 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are third-last in the East with a 10-31 record and have won three of their last 10 contests. They are also riding a two-game winning streak after their 110-97 home win against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

RJ Barrett led Toronto's victory charge with a double-double effort of 22 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and a block.

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The Raptors-Bucks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at the Finserv Forum in Milwaukee. The contest will be aired locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via the NBA League Pass.

