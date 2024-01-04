Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Jan. 4): Latest update on Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez's availability

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were important players for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and their health is a huge factor if they want to move further into the playoffs this season. This team is about to test the young San Antonio Spurs on January 4 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be shown on television through broadcasters TNT. Basketball fans can opt to watch the game through an online livestream by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

In the most recent injury report, the Milwaukee Bucks have AJ Green marked as 'questionable' to play against the San Antonio Spurs. He should be a game-time decision by the team's medical staff while Jae Crowder is not expected to suit up until mid-January.

That sums up the Bucks IL and that means the rest of the team, including Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, are available in their upcoming game in San Antonio, Texas.

What happened to Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez?

Brook Lopez has a history of ankle and back injuries but he has remained healthy so far and played all 34 games so far this 2023-24 season. He was able to play only 13 games in the 2021-22 season due to a back injury and it was one of the main reasons why the Bucks were not able to defend their title.

Khriss Middleton has been on injury management this season and the team doctors monitor his knee injury from time to time. He has played eight straight games so far.

It should be noted that the team's medical staff is willing to pull him out at the last minute if they find some pain again in the knee to have him healthy for the playoffs.

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez stats vs San Antonio Spurs

This is the second and last time that the Milwaukee Bucks meet the San Antonio Spurs this season. The first encounter was won by the Bucks by a wide margin of 13 points, 123-119, at the Fiserv Forum on December 19.

Khris Middleton played in this game and gave his team 17 points, four assists, three rebounds and three triples in 28 minutes of playing time. On the other hand, Brook Lopez chipped in with 14 points and five rebounds while being tasked to switch guarding rookie Victor Wembanyama.