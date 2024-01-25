Milwaukee Bucks trade deadline: 5 two-way guards Doc Rivers' team can target amid Bruce Brown Jr. interest

The Milwaukee Bucks are moving forward with their new coach, Doc Rivers, after firing Adrian Griffin. The Bucks had a 30-13 record under Griffin, but given that they've been underwhelming on the defensive end, the front office go of the first-year head coach.

Milwaukee entered Wednesday 21st in the league in defense. Its position this season is a significant drop compared to where it was last season. The Bucks were fourth in the league in defense, but their decision to give Giannis Antetokounmpo an offensive-minded co-star in Damian Lillard has hurt them on the other side of the floor.

Milwaukee Bucks hire Doc Rivers as their coach

As a contending team, the Milwaukee Bucks have opted to have a more experienced coach. This is why they landed Rivers, named one of the NBA's top 15 coaches ever and also the winner of the Coach of the Year award in 2000.

Rivers was let go by the Philadelphia 76ers after three seasons. He led the Sixers to three straight playoff appearances. However, the team never got past the Eastern Conference semifinals, which was one of the main reasons why he was fired.

The 2008 champion has a chance to lead another star duo in Antetokounmpo and Lillard this season. With the Bucks' defensive problems, they will need to make moves and potentially pursue two-way guards to help them on that end. Here are five backcourt players who could turn things around for the 2021 champions.

#5, Matisse Thybulle

Matisse Thybulle

Matisse Thybulle's name has been thrown in trade rumors as one of the Bucks' trade targets this season. Thybulle's two-way talent could boost Milwaukee's perimeter defense.

However, Thybulle has a no-trade clause in the first year of his contract. There have been reports that with the recent signing of Rivers, the Australian guard may veto any trade involving the Bucks.

#4, Davion Mitchell

Davion Mitchell

Davion Mitchell's time with the Sacramento Kings has become uncertain. Ever since getting drafted in 2021, his minutes have gone down. Still, even with a reduced role, Mitchell has done everything he could to contribute to the team.

The Kings have also made it known that he's available as he was part of the proposed package that revolved around Pascal Siakam.

#3, Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso

Every team would want a player like Alex Caruso on their roster. He's skilled enough to match up against most perimeter players and can create shots when needed.

The Bucks could win the Caruso sweepstakes this season, but the Chicago Bulls could demand multiple first-round picks from them.

#2, Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray

One of the biggest names that have been linked to the Bucks is Dejounte Murray. The Atlanta Hawks seem to be tired of the experiment of Murray and Trae Young in the backcourt.

The Hawks might ask for a sizeable return package. But if the Bucks are willing to do everything to win this season, trading for Murray is a no-brainer.

#1, Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown was recently part of the trade that sent Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. There's a chance that Brown would want to join a contending team immediately and not stay with the Toronto Raptors too long.

There have been reports that the Raptors are seeking for a first-round pick in exchange for Brown. It would be an easier deal as they won't have to give up much to improve their roster.

